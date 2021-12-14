All Seasonings Ingredients, Inc. Brings Labeling In-House and Fulfills Customer Orders 85% Faster

TEKLYNX International, provider of RFID and barcode label management solutions to help companies barcode better, today highlights how their enterprise label management solution, TEKLYNX CENTRAL helped a global spices wholesaler, All Seasonings Ingredients, Inc., increase labeling accuracy and speed, fulfilling private labeling orders 85% faster.

With offering private labeling as a service for their clients, All Seasonings Ingredients, Inc. previously depended on third-party label design and print. Pre-printed labels took weeks to receive, lacked quality, and created wasted label stock. All Seasonings Ingredients, Inc. also was without an established labeling process in place for internal production and had products arriving from domestic or international sources with very different labels, causing inefficiencies in facility operations and inventory control.

Implementing TEKLYNX CENTRAL gave All Seasoning Ingredients, Inc. the ability to easily design and print labels of multiple sizes in-house on Epson ColorWorks TM-C7500 and Zebra ZT410 printers, centrally store label templates, and integrate with their Sage X3 ERP system. The results All Seasonings Ingredients, Inc. experienced include:

- Private labeling orders fulfilled 85% faster with in-house solution

- On-demand label printing eliminated pre-printed labels going unused

- Increased customer satisfaction

- Integration with ERP system for inventory control

- Label printing available from multiple areas of the building

- Uniform labels throughout their supply chain for 1,000+ products

TEKLYNX CENTRAL is a browser-based, integrated enterprise label management system that combines the proven technology of TEKLYNX label design, printing, and tracking software into a single solution that allows companies to centrally manage their entire labeling process.

“I worked directly with Robert Lenski who was a tremendous help to me,” said Jessica Burns, Label Image and Design Specialist for All Seasoning Ingredients, Inc. “He promptly answered any question I had and was always willing to set up a call to help walk me through the entire setup process. When you’re doing something that’s new and technology-focused, it’s nice to have that level of support.”

Download the full case study to read more about how TEKLYNX CENTRAL positively impacted the labeling environment of All Seasonings Ingredients, Inc. Learn about TEKLYNX CENTRAL 6.0, the latest version built for better connections, and how it can help you barcode better at teklynx.com/central.

ABOUT TEKLYNX INTERNATIONAL

TEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. Today, more than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design products and the people behind its solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure, and industry compliant. With over 30 years of experience, TEKLYNX is the global leader because of its reliable software and superior customer support. To learn more about how the TEKLYNX community helps companies across industries worldwide, visit teklynx.com or call TEKLYNX in your region. Barcode Better™ with TEKLYNX.