First-mover mid-bay, multi-tenant project completes in metro Phoenix Loop 303 Corridor

GLENDALE, Arizona – The first mid-bay, multi-tenant industrial development to rise within Phoenix’s Loop 303 Corridor has been completed and delivered to market. The project, Kentwood 303, can accommodate substantial occupant demand from mid-sized tenants wanting to locate close to the e-commerce, cold storage, healthcare and manufacturing giants moving en masse to the West Valley’s booming Loop 303 industrial submarket.

The 271,000-square-foot Kentwood 303 industrial development will span two buildings that provide efficient space alternatives for 10,000-square-foot to 100,000-square-foot tenants. The property features a parking ratio of nearly 2:1000, 28’ clear heights, 6000 amp power availability, 28 truck wells and extensive grade level doors throughout a 200’-wide truck court.

The project is located in the heart of the Loop 303 Corridor in Glendale, Arizona – at the northeast corner of Bethany Home Road and Cotton Lane, just west of a Loop 303 full diamond interchange. It enjoys immediate proximity to Interstate 10 and the new Northern Parkway, an I-10 reliever located just north of the site.

“Glendale’s economic boom (our New Frontier) continues to lead the industrial development charge within the Valley,” said Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers. “With Kentwood 303 blazing the trail for mid-market industrial projects, there are greater opportunities for top employers to bring more prime companies and high-quality jobs to Glendale. I couldn’t be more proud of this continued development.”

“Kentwood 303 is a next step in the evolution of the Loop 303 Corridor as a full-spectrum industrial location,” said Jim Zemezonak, Partner of Kentwood Ventures, the developer of Kentwood 303. “The project will provide high-quality, move-in-ready space that is flexible for the wide range of businesses needed to support the area’s mega industrial users. We are excited to deliver this development and appreciate our partnership with the City of Glendale to reach this milestone.”

“Mid-sized industrial employers have been under-served along the Loop 303 Corridor,” said JLL Managing Director Anthony Lydon, who is the property’s exclusive leasing broker along with Senior Vice President John Lydon and Associate Hagen Hyatt, all from the Phoenix office of JLL. “Kentwood 303 is a first-mover in mid-bay space that works for all industrial or R & D tenants seeking speed-to-market occupancy.”

The project architect for Kentwood 303 is Andrews Design Group. Willmeng is the project general contractor and EPS is the civil engineer.

