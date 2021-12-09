FedEx Logistics Enhances Customer Experience Globally with CargoWise

Integration of industry-leading platform latest step in meeting digital needs of customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. Dec. 9, 2021 – FedEx Logistics, Inc., a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX), announced that its FedEx Trade Networks business unit is integrating the WiseTech Global’s CargoWise digital platform into its global ocean and air transportation network.

CargoWise gives the FedEx Logistics global network end-to-end visibility into the movement of shipments in real time. It enables complex logistics transactions and freight management from a single, easy-to-use, modern platform, enabling digital development with improved data integration, automation, and ability to scale — all leading to a better customer experience.

“This industry-leading technology helps FedEx Trade Networks efficiently navigate the complex global logistics ecosystem and strengthen the value we bring to customers,” said Patrick Moebel, president, FedEx Trade Networks. “We strategically chose CargoWise because it enhances our services across the spectrum, and provides for scalable customer growth, at a time when there are dynamic changes throughout the global supply chain.”

A business unit within FedEx Logistics, FedEx Trade Networks specializes in air and ocean freight forwarding, e-commerce, customs brokerage, trade solutions, and other trade facilitation services. Its advanced data and technology solutions — backed by a focus on service — optimize the customer experience, improve supply chain management, and help drive successful global commerce.

###

About FedEx Logistics

FedEx Logistics plays a key role within the FedEx portfolio with its comprehensive suite of specialty logistics solutions. The company provides air and ocean freight forwarding, supply chain solutions, customs brokerage, and trade management tools and data from a single trusted source. For more information, visit fedex.com/logistics.

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $87 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world’s most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its 560,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit fedex.com/about.