Banyan Technology Extends Partnership with MercuryGate to Enhance Live Carrier and API Connectivity

CLEVELAND, OH (December 8, 2021) – Banyan Technology, the industry leader in live carrier and API connectivity for transportation management, announced the extension of its partnership with MercuryGate, the leading transportation management solution (TMS) provider. As a partner, MercuryGate has integrated Banyan’s LIVE Connect™ API solution into its existing TMS to include comprehensive carrier options for its customers, saving them both time and money.

The partnership between Banyan and MercuryGate was originally established to leverage Banyan’s existing connections to a large and diverse group of less-than-truckload (LTL) carriers and 3PLs. The integration between the two companies helped to streamline the rapid deployment of increased functionality in MercuryGate’s TMS platform.

As the partnership continues to grow, MercuryGate clients benefit from product enhancements for all shipping modes within the Banyan platform.

With the integration of Banyan’s platform to its TMS, MercuryGate is able to provide additional services that will save their clients time and money. In addition to the growing, extensive list of API carrier connections, Banyan is continuing to enhance its product offering with features and functionality like QuickShip™, Push Tracking, and Multimode On-Screen. These robust tools provide critical insight into shipments to help clients better manage the ever-changing freight procurement landscape.

“We are excited that the partnership with Banyan continues to drive growth through innovation and helps leverage their expertise in LTL and freight management,” said Kevin Land, executive vice president of sales, MercuryGate International, Inc. “The Banyan API solution, LIVE Connect™, provides our customers with access to a significant amount of LTL carrier connections, and its ease of use will increase our users’ abilities to move freight at the best rates, resulting in cost and time savings. This partnership is truly a win-win-win – for us, for Banyan and for our customers.”

“We value the partnership with MercuryGate and believe it provides us all with opportunities for growth as a result of bringing valuable cost savings to the forefront for increased client satisfaction,” said Banyan CEO, Brian Smith. “Technology will continue to be the differentiator in this industry, and we look forward to continuing to expand our offerings and grow together through the MercuryGate partnership.”

About Banyan Technology:

As North America's leading provider of live carrier and API connectivity for over-the-road (OTR) transportation and freight management, Banyan Technology provides real-time intel, actionable insights, and instant access to information that drives greater operational efficiencies and creates significant value for your bottom line. Continuously innovating our flexible solution, we facilitate a unified force – connecting shippers, 3PLs, carriers and supply chain partners and empower everyone with unprecedented intelligence and actionability. Learn more about how Banyan Technology is leading the freight pricing industry at www.banyantechnology.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About MercuryGate:

MercuryGate provides powerful transportation management solutions proven to be a competitive advantage for today’s most successful shippers, 3PLs, freight forwarders, brokers, and carriers. MercuryGate’s solutions are unique in their native support of all modes of transportation on a single platform including Parcel, LTL, Truckload, Air, Ocean, Rail, and Intermodal. All modes may be executed in a fully autonomous solution that is even capable of automatically adapting to disruptions as they occur.

Through the continued release of innovative, results-driven technology and a commitment to making customers successful, MercuryGate delivers exceptional value for TMS users through improved productivity and operational efficiency. MercuryGate offers business intelligence to reduce costs including the cost of delivery, improve transportation processes, increase customer satisfaction and drive growth. Find out why MercuryGate has set the industry standard for the most adaptable, comprehensive transportation solutions suite in the industry at: https://mercurygate.com or on Twitter at @MercuryGate.