Two Fully Spec Industrial Buildings Coming to PV 303 Mega Park in Goodyear, Ariz.

GOODYEAR, Arizona, December 8, 2021 – On behalf of Merit Partners Inc. and Lexington Realty Trust, an industrial-focused publicly traded real estate investment trust, Stevens-Leinweber Construction has broken ground on two fully speculative industrial buildings within PV 303, a 1,600-acre industrial park in Goodyear, Arizona.

Called Buildings 3 and 4, the new construction will total 880,000 square feet of new Class A industrial space – opening up a new section of PV 303 on parcels located just west of the Loop 303 between Camelback and Thomas roads.

PV 303 is already home to approximately 7 million square feet of completed or under construction industrial product. Within this inventory, Stevens-Leinweber Construction (SLC) has completed buildings for companies including Boeing/XPO, Ball Manufacturing, HD Supply and XPO/Abercrombie and Fitch. SLC is currently under construction on an additional 802,000-square-foot shell building for Merit Partners, also located within PV 303. Additional tenants within the industrial park include Dick’s Sporting Goods, REI, SubZero, Daimler and Fairlife.

“In just a handful of years, PV 303 has materialized into an employment and logistics hub, where companies that are known by name in households around the world are generating thousands of high-paying local Phoenix jobs,” said Merit Partners Principal and President Kevin Czerwinski. “That is a point of pride for our team and something we look forward to continuing with these new buildings. We are excited to partner with Lexington Realty Trust and Stevens-Leinweber on this project.”

“The mix of companies that have located within PV 303 is exceptional,” said Stevens-Leinweber Construction Vice President Erik Powell. “It is a testament to the quality and care that Merit puts into the master-planning of its parks. We appreciate the opportunity we’ve had to be a part of so many of these buildings.”

The new PV 303 Building 3 will total 488,400 square feet and Building 4 will total 392,000 square feet. Both will feature 40’ clear height, cross dock configuration with trailer parking on both sides and 190’ truck yards. They are part of the larger PV 303 industrial park, which at build-out will include more than 20 million square feet of industrial, office and retail space located at the confluence of Interstate 10 and Loop 303.

At Buildings 3 and 4, Butler Design Group serves as the project architect. Pat Feeney and Danny Calihan of CBRE serve as the exclusive leasing brokers.

Construction on Buildings 3 and 4 are underway now, with completion scheduled for Summer 2022.

For more information on PV 303, visit www.meritpartnersinc.com.

###

About Merit Partners

Merit Partners, Inc. is a Phoenix based real estate development firm primarily focused on the industrial sector. Since 2010, Merit Partner’s, Inc. has overseen the ground up development of over 10 million square feet of industrial product in the Phoenix metro area comprising well over $1 billion of property value. For more information please visit www.meritpartnersinc.com.

About Stevens Leinweber Construction, Inc.

Stevens-Leinweber Construction (SLC) is one of the Valley’s most active ground-up and tenant improvement contractors, providing both general contracting and design-build services to SLC clients across the office, industrial, retail and mixed-use sectors. Respected by architects, designers, owners and developers, the company is selected time and again to complete some of the Valley’s most prominent projects. Over its 40-year history, SLC has completed more than 8,500 projects in the Phoenix metro area.