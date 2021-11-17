INSIGHTCYBER EMERGES FROM STEALTH TO PROVIDE CYBER-PHYSICAL SECURITY TO CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., NOVEMBER 17, 2021 – InsightCyber, an innovative cybersecurity provider applying advanced AI to cyber-physical security, today announced its emergence from stealth mode. The company also appointed its executive team, including Founder Francis Cianfrocca, who was named CEO.



Since its founding in 2017, InsightCyber has been working behind the scenes to build an AI-powered managed security service for society’s critical industries and infrastructure, which have been relying on legacy cybersecurity for far too long. These industries, including manufacturing, utilities, transportation, supply chains, and many more, are increasingly vulnerable to cyberthreats. Gartner predicts that by 2025, cyber attackers will have successfully weaponized operational technology (OT) environments to harm, injure, or even kill human beings.



InsightCyber’s new managed security service continuously monitors an industrial enterprise’s production environments and provides a new kind of protection for all assets. This includes both IT hardware/infrastructure and the expanding range of OT machines and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. The service detects operational anomalies, vulnerabilities, non-characteristic behaviors, and physical breaches the very instant they occur.



“Sophisticated cyber-attackers have the upper hand today because they need only to change their tactics to evade detection,” said Cianfrocca. “Our service changes the game by continuously monitoring an organization’s IT and OT/IoT environments—enabling proactive protection of all assets while also helping customers get more out of their security spending and easing the cyber-security talent bottleneck.”



InsightCyber has spent more than three years refining its AI-powered service in real-world environments. It has already delivered these benefits, among others:

●Successfully pinpointed a number of malware infections without known signatures that were undetected by other tools

●Characterized new tactics being employed by novel malware

●Identified numerous rogue devices in networks assumed to be well protected

●Detected a variety of previously undetected configuration errors and security-policy violations



Cianfrocca is a serial entrepreneur who has delivered several advanced cybersecurity software solutions to market. The company’s team of seasoned and successful executives includes:

●Curtis Blount, Chief Security Officer, a senior cybersecurity and risk management officer with experience across multiple industries

●Roland Cozzolino, Chief Technology Officer, a data science and AI expert, who has produced pioneering work in highly scalable security systems for industrial automation

●Joan Ross, Chief Intelligence Officer, an experienced CSO/CISO and global technologist focused on machine learning, AI, and secure design

●Mario Juarez, Chief Marketing Officer, an award-winning corporate communications leader and innovator



InsightCyber is currently determining a go-to-market date in early 2022 for its service. To learn more about InsightCyber, please visit www.insightcyber.com.



About InsightCyber

InsightCyber is on a mission to keep the world’s critical infrastructure, supply chains, and manufacturing operations cyber-safe, preventing attacks that can have catastrophic human and economic impact. The company’s AI-powered security service continuously monitors an industrial enterprise’s environment, providing insight and protection against a wide range of cyberthreats.



