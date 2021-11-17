Zethcon announces Managed Integration Services to help high-volume 3PLs scale efficiently

Lombard, Ill. (Nov. 17, 2021) — Zethcon Corporation (www.zethcon.com), a provider of warehouse software for 3PL providers, announces the launch of its Managed Integration Services (MIS), a data integration solution specifically designed for users of the company’s flagship software, Synapse WMS.

Third-party logistics (3PL) providers depend on software integration with both internal and external customer systems to share data critical to manage orders, inventory, shipping and more. The Zethcon MIS division provides a complete solution for data connectivity and end-to-end data integration, with the speed and efficiency necessary to help 3PLs quickly scale and take advantage of growth opportunities.

“Rather than bringing on a third-party integration vendor or relying on in-house resources, MIS offers our customers a significant advantage in quality and speed to market, while allowing them to stay focused on their core business,” says Chris Oechsel, CEO, Zethcon. “No one knows our software better than we do, and our MIS division extends our commitment to providing customers the best possible experience with Synapse WMS, from initial onboarding to the integrations necessary to fuel business growth.”

Zethcon is well equipped to manage the data handling, processing and integration needs of e-commerce fulfillment, helping drive greater efficiency with shopping carts and order management systems. Zethcon MIS also facilitates efficient data sharing between 3PLs and manufacturers, integrating Synapse WMS with ERP systems to provide two-way visibility and keep orders flowing efficiently.

MIS saves customers the overhead cost and time spent handling integrations themselves, including all necessary testing to achieve seamless operation with Synapse WMS. Integration through Zethcon also helps avoid complex, costly customizations that can slow down speed to market as order volumes grow and 3PLs need to adapt quickly.

About Zethcon

Zethcon is a provider of modern warehouse software designed to drive growth, revenue and reliability for the 3PL and distribution markets. The company’s flagship product, Synapse WMS, offers broad and deep functionality in a highly configurable package, capable of matching unique customer requirements. With 50 years of experience solving customer problems with innovative technology, Zethcon is dedicated to highly responsive service and long-term partnerships.

###

