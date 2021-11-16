KUECKER PULSE INTEGRATION WELCOMES SHANNON BUTLER, MARKETING COORDINATOR

Shannon joins KPI with 5+ years of experience in the field of Marketing. She most recently held the position of Marketing Coordinator for AES Consulting Engineers, where she aided in business development and procurement. Her duties included social media, website content creation and maintenance, event planning, graphic design, and many other marketing responsibilities.

Shannon holds a Bachelor of Business Administration with a major in Marketing from the College of William & Mary, Williamsburg, VA. Shannon's insight and experience in Marketing will support the development of new business opportunities and current marketing efforts. KPI proudly welcomes Shannon to the team as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.