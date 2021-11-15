Toyota Material Handling’s Latest Solutions Bring Improved Warehouse Efficiency Within Reach

Toyota Material Handling (TMH) is introducing two new electric products to the company’s growing lineup of warehouse solutions, designed to take the operational efficiency of customer warehouses to new heights. TMH strives to offer customers the pinnacle of quality, durability and reliability with the release of the all-new Toyota Multidirectional Reach Truck and Toyota Furniture Order Picker.

The Toyota Multidirectional Reach Truck is an innovative alternative to traditional material handling – specially designed to handle wide, bulky loads – while offering the flexibility to maneuver in narrow aisles thanks to articulating load wheels that allow for horizontal travel.

The Multidirectional Reach Truck is engineered with features that enable increased throughput and exceptional maneuverability. With the capability to handle loads up to 22 feet wide and a capacity of up to 4,500 lbs., the Multidirectional Reach Truck offers improved storage density and operational efficiency for customers looking to optimize their warehouse space.

This reach truck is best suited for pallet-less load handling, long load handling and specialty racking, making it ideal for moving materials such as lumber, pipe, carpet and other building supplies.

“This model is just the latest example of our ongoing efforts to meet all of our customers’ unique needs,” said Tony Miller, TMH Senior Vice President of Operations & Engineering. “The Toyota Multidirectional Reach Truck will save customers time and space while increasing productivity because of its ability to travel both parallel and perpendicular to racking. It’s a perfect solution for moving and lifting wide loads in narrow aisles.”

The new Toyota Furniture Order Picker is also an ideal solution for handling bulky loads, including items such as couches, dining room tables and steel panels. It’s capable of lifting large items as high as 366 inches on carts or furniture platforms with ease, speed and stability.

The Furniture Order Picker – available in 24v and 36v models – has a lift capacity of 1,600 lbs. and is available with custom options that – combined with its excellent ergonomics and intuitive functionality – empowers customers to increase overall productivity.

Notable features, including a glance and go display, tight turn radius and upgraded lift/lower speeds, make the new Furniture Order Picker an ideal solution for furniture warehouses and distribution centers.

“Like our customers, Toyota is not one-dimensional. We are dynamic and responsive to the challenges of our business and our industry, and we understand the importance of versatility in the solutions we use to stay ahead,” said Bill Finerty, TMH Senior Vice President of Sales. “Our new Toyota Multidirectional Reach Truck and Furniture Order Picker reflect that appreciation for versatility and are manufactured to help customers rise to the occasion at a time when consumers are demanding greater efficiency and productivity from the supply chain than ever before.”

The all new Toyota Multidirectional Reach Truck and Furniture Order Picker are both powered by AC motors, come standard with the unparalleled reputation and quality inherent in products manufactured with the world-renown Toyota Production System (TPS), and are backed by the hallmark Toyota 360 Support promise.

Learn more about the power, productivity and versatility of these new models in Toyota Material Handling’s growing lineup of electric forklifts at ToyotaForklift.com.

