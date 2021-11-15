Kingsgate Logistics Launches Branded Carrier Portal with Trucker Tools “Broker Advantage”

RESTON, VA AND WEST CHESTER, OH – NOVEMBER 15, 2021 – Trucker Tools announced today that Kingsgate Logistics has launched Broker Advantage, a customized suite of Kingsgate-branded digital freight management tools “powered by Trucker Tools” that enables improved engagement, support and operational efficiency for Kingsgate’s network of qualified truckload carriers.

West Chester, Ohio-based Kingsgate is a family-owned business with a full portfolio of third-party logistics and transportation management services including truckload, LTL, expedited, intermodal, and international shipping, facilitated by highly engaged employees utilizing leading-edge technology. Reston, Va.-based Trucker Tools provides cloud-based, real-time shipment visibility, capacity planning, digital freight-matching and automated booking software for freight brokers and small-fleet truckload carriers.

“One of the greatest strengths of working with Trucker Tools is they give us the flexibility to develop digital tools and capabilities that add to the best of breed experience we want for our carriers,” said Tom Curee, Kingsgate’s senior vice president of strategy and innovation. “With Broker Advantage, we were able to leverage current Trucker Tools apps, and build out custom features and functions that complement what we do and continue to elevate and personalize that engagement experience,” Curee explained. “It’s an advantage that strengthens our brand, builds value, helps our carriers be more efficient, and differentiates Kingsgate as a broker of choice.”

Small-fleet truckload carriers with 10 trucks or less, as well as independent owner-operators account for some 90 percent of truckload market capacity. Keeping them engaged, connected and productive with familiar, easy-to-use mobile technology, particularly in times of tight capacity, is critical for brokers in securing reliable, sustainable capacity for shippers, Curee noted.

With Broker Advantage, Kingsgate further streamlines its operations while taking its carrier engagement strategy to the next level, noted Prasad Gollapalli, Trucker Tools founder and chief executive. “The deployment introduces a customized carrier portal and app, under the Kingsgate label, with all current Trucker Tools digital freight matching, automated booking, real-time visibility, and carrier relationship management features,” he noted.

Curee added that the collaboration delivered several unique, purpose-designed features for Kingsgate. These included enhanced load searching, a customized daily load alert, prioritized based on carrier profiles; and a direct link to the Trucker Tools “Book it Now®” app that enables the carrier to accept and confirm a load with one click. The feature makes it easier and more efficient for the carrier to find and select preferred loads, at any time of the day as well as on weekends, without having to call the broker.

Other functional improvements unique to Kingsgate’s Broker Advantage deployment included:

•Enhancements to shipment tracking, which eliminated some previous manual data entry activity and enhanced the richness and latency of in-transit shipment visibility information.

•Integrating with Trucker Tools digital document management, enabling truckers to invoice Kingsgate directly within the application and upload paperwork, which speeds processing and payment.

•Trucker visibility into their individual tracking compliance metrics, to ensure carriers understand how they are performing against compliance goals, and providing, via the embedded GPS features on their smartphone, consistent on-time tracking data with all shipments.

Truckload providers can now choose to engage with Kingsgate through the branded Broker Advantage mobile portal or the industry-leading Trucker Tools mobile driver app, the truckload industry’s most popular, independent multi-client app which is utilized by some 1.5 million truckers and over 300 third party logistics companies and freight brokers. The multi-functional Trucker Tools collaboration platform provides a common set of tools, over a single cloud-based portal and one mobile app, that lets truckers conduct a full range of transactional activity with multiple brokers.

“Brokerages differentiate themselves by digitizing processes to eliminate wasteful manual tasks, providing a great engagement experience, and stepping up to the plate as a convenient, supportive and trusted partner for carriers,” Curee said. “We believe the adoption of Broker Advantage sets Kingsgate apart as a true broker of choice, respectful of and responsive to the critical role our carrier-partners play in delivering quality service and giving them the tools they need to be the best at what they do.”