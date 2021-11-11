LogiNext Certification Program reports 200% uptake amongst supply chain professionals

New York, USA, Dubai, and Singapore – November 11, 2021

LogiNext, a global delivery automation firm has tasted commercial success with its flagship transportation automation platform. The SaaS product is used by more than 50,000 personnel at 200+ LogiNext client enterprises in 50+ countries. In an age where digitization in logistics management and supply chain is of critical importance, the company has reported a 200% increase in demand for its Certification Program amongst supply chain professionals.

The transportation automation platform is used by enterprises to automate delivery management across the supply chain- be it B2B fulfillment, first mile, or last mile deliveries. The cloud-based system is used by CSCOs, supply chain administrators, and delivery partners. CSCOs use it to gain business insights and drive results, administrators use the LogiNext dashboard on a daily basis for route optimization and planning while the delivery partners use the modern LogiNext Driver App for making low-contact last mile deliveries.

The LogiNext Certification Program was launched in 2019 with the intention of training more professionals in this new skill set which is gaining global prominence. “We’ve been at the cutting edge of technology helping progressive brands automate deliveries and improve operational excellence. This Certification Program enables teams within an organization to be up to date with the latest tech in supply chain management and be future ready,” shares Mradul Khandelwal, Global VP of Strategy at LogiNext.

“There is a lot of buzz happening around the logistics automation space and when we were evaluating technology partners, we found LogiNext Mile to be offering the most- both in terms of width and depth of capabilities- and all this with a great ease of use which makes the proposition even more stronger,” shares the digital transformation officer at United State’s second-largest QSR chain.

Since its launch in 2019, more than 50,000 supply chain professionals have undergone this certification across the globe and the number has shot up 200% since the pandemic. ”Digitization and Automation are the way forward when it comes to brands in the Retail, QSR, CEP (Courier, Express, and Parcel), and Transportation (3PLs). Enterprises are undergoing a rapid digital transformation and new jobs are being created for people who can operate a new age transportation automation platform to serve the needs of the current high tech times,” says Dhruvil Sanghvi, Chief Executive Officer at New York headquartered LogiNext.

This certification program is undertaken by brands for whom delivery management and digitization are of critical importance. The certification helps supply chain professionals add a highly relevant skill set about the most advanced transportation management system. There have been instances of supply chain professionals driving a digital transformation within their organization by suggesting the use of LogiNext to optimize and automate deliveries. All in all, the certification program is helping brands undergo smooth digital transformation journeys.

About LogiNext: LogiNext is a global technology company that offers a SaaS Transportation Automation Platform for delivery management. The company helps brands across QSR, CEP, eCommerce & Retail and Transportation to digitize, optimize and automate deliveries. Growing at an average rate of 100% YoY, LogiNext is headquartered in New York and has 200+ enterprise clients in 50+ countries. The company is backed with $50 million across three rounds of private equity investments by Alibaba-funded companies, Tiger Global Management, and Steadview Capital and has regional offices in Dubai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kuala Lumpur, and Jakarta.