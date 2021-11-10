ShipERP Integrates Labelmaster Dangerous Goods Software into Shipping Solution

November 10, 2021 (Chicago, IL & Long Beach, CA) – Labelmaster, the leading provider of labels, packaging and technology for the safe and compliant transport of dangerous goods and hazardous materials (hazmat), today announced the integration of its Dangerous Goods Information System (DGIS) with ShipERP, a leading multi-carrier shipping software provider. The partnership provides a seamless solution for managing the entire DG shipping process and ensures compliance with the latest regulations.

As the leading SAP-integrated shipping solution, ShipERP provides advanced shipping management functionality to users of the SAP ERP system, and helps businesses seamlessly integrate more than 250 shipping carriers to realize a more efficient shipping operation while reducing freight costs. With this enterprise solution, businesses can fulfill shipping requirements, including small parcel, less than truckload (LTL) or a combination, using integrated carrier real-time rate quoting, tracking, proof of delivery, transportation planning, shipping compliance and many other functionalities.

“The complex, ever-evolving nature of hazmat regulations makes shipping those goods challenging and time-consuming,” said Joseph Cabrera, managing partner, ShipERP. “Integrating DGIS with ShipERP will help automate the process and reduce the risk of fines or delayed shipments by ensuring shipments are in full compliance with the latest regulations. This not only helps take the guesswork out of transporting hazardous goods, but also streamlines the shipping process to create a more efficient supply chain.”

With the integration of DGIS into ShipERP’s enterprise shipping software, users will be able to create compliant shipping documents, labels and more within a single interface, while DGIS validates DG data against the latest rules and regulations, including carrier variations that may differ from other industry or government regulatory bodies. This reduces the chance for a rejected shipment or fines due to noncompliance. In addition, diagrams for packing and markings will provide visual instruction to further ensure employees across the supply chain are preparing DG shipments properly.

“Maintaining a smooth and efficient supply chain is more important than ever as businesses around the world are working hard to navigate a range of supply chain challenges and disruptions,” said Kristen Dapore, director business strategy, Labelmaster. “Shipping hazmat adds another level of complexity and risk to the supply chain, so we’re excited to partner with ShipERP to provide a best-in-class DG shipping software that will enable its users to better manage shipping operations and further promote a safe and compliant supply chain.”

About ShipERP

ShipERP is dedicated to increasing supply chain efficiencies for businesses looking to transform their order-to-cash process via shipment optimization. The company’s flagship product, ShipERP, is the enterprise solution to fulfill your business shipping requirements, whether it’s small parcel shipping, less than truckload (LTL) or a combination of them all. ShipERP helps businesses to seamlessly integrate over 250 shipping carriers to increase the effectiveness of their shipping operation. This allows the business to focus on reducing freight costs, as well as closely managing the shipping process to achieve better efficiencies. Experience maximum innovation and efficiency via integrated carrier rate quoting, transportation planning, shipping compliance and many other functionalities. To learn more, visit www.shiperp.com or contact Jeff Gleason at jgleason@erp-is.com.

About Labelmaster

For more than five decades, Labelmaster has been the go-to source for companies – big and small – to navigate and comply with the complex, ever-changing regulations that govern the transport of dangerous goods and hazardous materials. From hazmat labels and UN-certified packaging, hazmat placards and regulatory publications, to advanced technology and regulatory training, Labelmaster’s comprehensive offering of industry-leading software, products, and services helps customers remain compliant with all dangerous goods regulations, mitigate risk and maintain smooth, safe operations. Labelmaster's dedication to supporting its customers' operational and compliance needs is enhanced through its unmatched industry expertise and consulting services, which serve as a valuable resource for customers to answer difficult and commonplace regulatory questions. Whether you're shipping hazardous materials by land, air, or sea, Labelmaster is your partner in keeping your business ahead of regulations and compliant every step of the way. To learn more, visit www.labelmaster.com.

