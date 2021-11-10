Data Integration Leader Vorro Acquired by Basis Vectors

Orange Park, Fla. and New York (November 9, 2021) -- Vorro, a leading provider of data integration solutions and services, announced today that it has been acquired by technology and investment firm Basis Vectors. Headquartered in Orange Park, Fla., Vorro will continue to operate as an independent organization and brand.

Basis Vectors acquired Vorro based on the expected growth in the iPaaS market as demand increases for organizations to connect on premises and cloud-based applications and processes. The Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21 percent, from the current $2.2B to $8.8B by 2028.

“We are pleased to join Basis Vectors as it will help us propel our mission to assist small and medium sized businesses in solving their enterprise software integration challenges,” said Vorro CEO Scott Sirdevan. “Joining their roster of high-growth tech companies will support our strategic vision, operations and continued innovation.”

Vorro provides robust, scalable integration solutions that connect disparate applications and technologies. Vorro’s BridgeGate any-to-any integration and workflow automation platform handles complex data with no coding required, reducing the complexity and length of integration projects to weeks or days, resulting in lower costs.

“Basis Vectors has a strategy of backing committed founders operating in growing and exciting markets,” said Basis Vectors Founder and CEO Ambarish Gupta. “Vorro already has a fantastic product and marquee customer base, and we look forward to providing the company with the capital and expertise needed for it to thrive in the coming years.”

Delivering data transformation and exchange technology solutions, Vorro works across several industries including retail, government, and several sectors across the healthcare continuum.

“Companies are increasingly using software to automate their internal processes, but the software lacks interoperability and data often sits in silos,” added Sirdevan. “While the large enterprise segment is dominated by big players like Mulesoft, Oracle, and SAP, the medium and small end of the market is still underserved, which is where Vorro steps in.”

For more about Vorro, visit https://vorroconnect.com/

About Vorro

Headquartered in Orange Park, Florida, Vorro delivers data transformation and exchange technology solutions to several industries including retail, government, and several sectors across the healthcare continuum. Visit www.VorroHealth.com for more information

About Basis Vectors

Basis Vectors is a Berkshire Hathaway style alternative investment and technology firm that acquires B2B SaaS companies and sets them on a path to superior capital efficiency. The company invests in North America headquartered SaaS companies with revenue in range of $1M and $10M. Using its proprietary SaaS Machine Platform to run the sales, marketing, engineering and finance functions of a SaaS company, Basis Vectors delivers an operational platform and ecosystem, bringing bespoke capital and capabilities to improve efficiency and help truly transform the business. Basis Vectors is headquartered in New York and has offices in Silicon Valley, India and Ukraine.

For more information, visit http://www.basisvectors.com.