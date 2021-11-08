KUECKER PULSE INTEGRATION WELCOMES MICHAEL CONRATH, CHIEF PRODUCT & TECHNICAL OFFICER

Mike joins KPI with 20+ years of experience in the software industry with substantial program
management achievements in continuous and rapidly changing development atmospheres in
the warehouse management system space. He has proven experience leading cross-functional
teams to meet and surpass goals while simultaneously evolving to meet technology and
industry demands. He spent the past ten years at Blue Yonder (JDA/Red Prairie) in increasing
global leadership roles. Most recently, he held the position of Corporate Vice President Global
WMS/DSS Service Delivery, where he was responsible for the warehouse management
services, support, and product development.
Mike's proven track record in the software industry and leadership will significantly aid KPI in
customer renovation and implementation projects. KPI proudly welcomes Michael to the team
as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.
Copyright ©2021. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing