CFI Reorganizes and Expands into One Company with Five Distinct Services

JOPLIN, MO – November 08, 2021– CFI, an operating company of TFI International Inc. (NYSE and TSX: TFII), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, reorganized and expanded into a portfolio of five well-defined service categories: three asset-based services Truckload, Dedicated and Temp-Control; as well as two non-asset services, Mexico and Logistics.

To form the dedicated service, Transport America rebranded and integrated into CFI. This dedicated portion will continue to grow in January 2022 when the former UPS Freight Dedicated division, currently branded TForce Freight Dedicated, also rebrands to CFI. To form the Temp-Control service, earlier this year CFI expanded into refrigerated transportation through TFI International Inc.’s acquisition of MCT. To digitally support these services, CFI released their new cfidrive.com website.

“We have listened to our customers and reorganized our companies to provide a more complete array of services under a common brand, streamlined lines of communication and more convenient and responsive customer experience,” said Greg Orr, president of CFI. “With a strong portfolio of asset-backed, non-asset services as well as superior coverage of North America, we believe that CFI today offers an elite transportation and logistics experience providing significant competitive advantage.” Orr noted the principal services under the expanded portfolio include:

Truckload. CFI’s foundation for 70 years, this flagship offering services North America with professional drivers, modern equipment featuring the latest safety technologies, strategically placed terminal and maintenance shop networks, secured parking, 24/7 operations management and driver support. Including irregular route drivers and equipment from the former Transport America, today’s CFI Truckload operation runs 2,200 trucks and 6,500 53-foot dry-van trailers. Known for on-time, damage-free deliveries, truckload is driven by the more than 2,500 skilled professional drivers, a diverse group proud to include an industry-leading 14 percent military veterans and 14 percent female drivers.

Dedicated. Rebranding of the former Transport America to CFI. This service provides high-value dedicated transportation solutions throughout North America. Currently deploying 1,500 drivers, 1,300 trucks and 2,800 trailers in January 2022, CFI Dedicated will grow to include assets from TForce Freight Dedicated. Through integrated partnerships, CFI Dedicated provides a variety of custom transportation services including multi-stop truckload, closed-loop point-to-point direct service for manufacturing plants, warehouses, distribution centers, and store-door delivery. In addition to dry-van truckload, CFI Dedicated provides refrigerated, flatbed, specialized trailers, and lift-gate services to meet specific, purpose-designed customer supply chain needs.

Temp-Control. From TFI International’s acquisition of MCT, CFI integrated this experienced refrigerated and dry-van service provider to create CFI Temp-Control. This service provides consistent, reliable transportation for temperature sensitive goods. CFI Temp-Control facilities joined the CFI network with a fleet of 210 trucks and 600 Thermo-King refrigerated trailers, featuring state-of-the art telematics that provide shippers with reliable in-transit tracking and temperature monitoring for each load.

Mexico. One of the two non-asset services, CFI Mexico, is a reliable cross-border service built on trusted partnerships with Mexican carriers for 36 years. CFI Mexico operates an owned LTL network within Mexico and provides in-country truckload transportation through a consortium of nearly 200 C-TPAT certified Mexico carrier partners. Additional services include transloading, truckload, intermodal, consolidation and deconsolidation.



Logistics. Also non-asset, CFI Logistics is a third-party logistics provider with a complete menu of supply chain services. These solutions include full-truckload, less-than-truckload, port services, warehousing, expedited, air freight forwarding, Autogistics (specific services for Tier 1 automotive suppliers and manufacturing plants), as well as other trucking services including cross-border Canada and Panama service.

ABOUT TFI INTERNATIONAL -- TFI International Inc. is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, operating across the United States, Canada and Mexico through its subsidiaries. TFI International creates value for shareholders by identifying strategic acquisitions and managing a growing network of wholly-owned operating subsidiaries. Under the TFI International umbrella, companies benefit from financial and operational resources to build their businesses and increase their efficiency. TFI International companies service the following segments:

• Package and Courier;

• Less-Than-Truckload;

• Truckload;

• Logistics and Last Mile.

TFI International Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol TFII. For more information, visit www.tfiintl.com.

ABOUT CFI – CFI is a multifaceted transportation provider with a balance of asset and non-asset services that engineer supply chain solutions for businesses across North America. A wholly owned operating company of TFI International Inc., CFI’s portfolio includes asset-based Truckload, Dedicated and Temp-Control services as well as non-asset-based Mexico and Logistics services. A staple of shippers, the asset services deliver on time, safely as promised, with a variety of specialization and integration. Operations in Mexico combine intra and inter-Mexico LTL and TL trucking with a robust lineup that includes: transloading, consolidation, deconsolidation, brokerage, and experienced cross-border. Creating tomorrow’s supply chain solutions, Logistics supports Autogistics, air freight, warehousing, intermodal, port service, expedited, and Canada to Panama expertise.