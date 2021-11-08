LogiNext skills more than 50,000 supply chain professionals to drive digital transformation across t

LogiNext, a global delivery automation firm today announced the success of their flagship certification programme. In an age where digitization in logistics management and supply chain is of critical importance, the company has reported a 200% increase in demand for its Certification Program amongst supply chain professionals. Since its launch in 2019, LogiNext has trained and certified over 50,000 professionals from across the logistics industry in areas of delivery management and digitization using in-house proprietary tool- LogiNext Mile.

The LogiNext certification programme aims to create a pool of talented resources across the global logistics industry, as well as bridge the skill gap, that exists within the sector. In today’s highly digitalized environment that thrives on seamless supply chain management, equipping professionals with highly relevant skill set is the need of the hour. Post certification, professionals are able to add a highly relevant skill set about the most advanced transportation management system to their expertise, as well drive digital transformation across their organisations.



“Digitization and Automation are the way forward when it comes to brands in the Retail, QSR, CEP (Courier, Express, and Parcel), and Transportation (3PLs). Enterprises are undergoing a rapid digital transformation and new jobs are being created for people who can operate a new age transportation automation platform to serve the needs of the current high tech times,” says Dhruvil Sanghvi, Chief Executive Officer at New York headquartered LogiNext.

“We’ve been leveraging cutting edge of technologies that help progressive brands automate deliveries and improve operational excellence. This Certification Program enables teams within an organization to be up to date with the latest tech in supply chain management and be future ready,” shares Mradul Khandelwal, Global VP of Strategy at LogiNext.

“There is a lot of buzz happening around the logistics automation space and when we were evaluating technology partners, we found LogiNext Mile to be offering the most- both in terms of width and depth of capabilities- and all this with a great ease of use which makes the proposition even more stronger,” shares the digital transformation officer at United States’ second-largest QSR chain.

