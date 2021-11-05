INFOGRAPHIC

Through the looking glass: the future of sourcing and inbound logistics

The pandemic has left no aspect of the supply chain untouched, and sourcing and inbound logistics are no exception. The latest installment of the multiyear “Logistics 2030” study looks at what the future holds for these operations.

DCV21_11_infographic600x400.jpg
November 5, 2021
If you are trying to buy furniture or an affordable car, you’re most likely feeling the pain from supply shortages and transportation delays. And you’re not alone—retailers, manufacturers, and other businesses are feeling the pain as well. That’s led many to rearrange their priorities for their sourcing and inbound logistics operations, shifting the focus from controlling costs to ensuring uninterrupted supply.

That shift will likely have lasting effects on these operations, according to a research report released this fall. The latest installment of the multiyear “Logistics 2030” study suggests that the crisis will reshape companies’ organizational priorities, tech investment plans, and even talent retention strategies over the decade to come. Here’s a look at some of the findings:

