Through the looking glass: the future of sourcing and inbound logistics

If you are trying to buy furniture or an affordable car, you’re most likely feeling the pain from supply shortages and transportation delays. And you’re not alone—retailers, manufacturers, and other businesses are feeling the pain as well. That’s led many to rearrange their priorities for their sourcing and inbound logistics operations, shifting the focus from controlling costs to ensuring uninterrupted supply.

That shift will likely have lasting effects on these operations, according to a research report released this fall. The latest installment of the multiyear “Logistics 2030” study suggests that the crisis will reshape companies’ organizational priorities, tech investment plans, and even talent retention strategies over the decade to come. Here’s a look at some of the findings:

Download PDF version (378 KB)







