Rhenus Expands in Dallas with Global Net Logistics Acquisition

MIAMI- November 2, 2021 - Rhenus Logistics Americas continues to expand its presence in the United States by acquiring Global Net Logistics, an international freight forwarder company based in Texas. Aligned strategically with the Rhenus 2025 growth vision, the acquisition will strengthen the company’s global air and ocean network in the southwest region of the USA and complement the existing Houston branch.

Global Net Logistics provides domestic and international freight forwarding, air and ocean, full truckload, and less than truckload services. The acquisition with Global Net Logistics will enable Rhenus to further and solidify its air and ocean solutions, particularly its road freight services, to strengthen the existing LCL services and provide customers with door-to-door solutions.



"This is a milestone for Rhenus Logistics Americas as we continue to invest and enhance our presence in the Americas Region. This acquisition will provide value and growth to the Rhenus worldwide network and expand our capabilities as we meet with the fast-paced and evolving demands of the supply chain industry," said Jörn Schmersahl, CEO of Rhenus Air & Ocean Americas. "Our presence in the southwest region in the USA ample a vast opportunity in the market for Rhenus Logistics Americas, offering a full global network and supplemented air and ocean services to our current and prospective customers."

In addition, Rhenus USA will take over the Global Net Logistics 22,500 square feet warehouse facility located five miles away from Dallas/ Fort Worth International Airport (DFW). The facility will strengthen the warehouse presence of Rhenus USA in the area, including land bridge and cross-border services between Mexico and the USA. The Southwest region has historically been one of the fastest-growing regions in the USA and is expecting continued growth in the future. The Rhenus Group recently acquired Polish freight forwarding and logistics company, C. Hartwig Gdynia, adding 12 additional locations, including New York.

About Rhenus

The Rhenus Group is one of the leading logistics specialists with global business operations and annual turnover amounting to EUR 5.4 billion. 33,500 employees work at 820 business sites and develop innovative solutions along the complete supply chain. Whether providing transport, warehousing, customs clearance or value-added services, the family business pools its operations in various business units where the needs of customers are the major focus at all times.