CONTACTRON Speed Starter bridges the gap between motor starters and VFDs

The new CONTACTRON Speed Starter from Phoenix Contact offers the critical functions common in a variable frequency drive (VFD) without the complexities. The device requires no drives expertise or software, making it fast and easy to commission.

The Speed Starter provides ramp-up and ramp-down functions while the motor is under load, which a soft starter cannot. Unlike a traditional motor starter, it offers two independently settable operating speeds. The intuitive keypad and rotary knob allow commissioning in just minutes. Digital inputs activate user-settable output speeds, so it can be used in place of a traditional across-the-line starter while offering drive-like functionality.

The Speed Starter also streamlines safety. The integrated Safety Torque Off (STO) feature has emergency stop capabilities up to SIL 3/PLe when used with a suitable safety relay or safe PLC.

The Speed Starter is ideal for intralogistics applications such as conveyor and material handling systems. The two speeds allow acceleration/deceleration between two points, different forward and reverse speeds, or simple use of the ramp function to avoid toppling product or shock-loading gear drives. It can also optimize motor speed to save energy and improve flexibility, which makes it valuable in fans, pumps, and lift applications.