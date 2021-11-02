Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

CONTACTRON Speed Starter bridges the gap between motor starters and VFDs

November 2, 2021
The new CONTACTRON Speed Starter from Phoenix Contact offers the critical functions common in a variable frequency drive (VFD) without the complexities. The device requires no drives expertise or software, making it fast and easy to commission.

The Speed Starter provides ramp-up and ramp-down functions while the motor is under load, which a soft starter cannot. Unlike a traditional motor starter, it offers two independently settable operating speeds. The intuitive keypad and rotary knob allow commissioning in just minutes. Digital inputs activate user-settable output speeds, so it can be used in place of a traditional across-the-line starter while offering drive-like functionality.

The Speed Starter also streamlines safety. The integrated Safety Torque Off (STO) feature has emergency stop capabilities up to SIL 3/PLe when used with a suitable safety relay or safe PLC.

The Speed Starter is ideal for intralogistics applications such as conveyor and material handling systems. The two speeds allow acceleration/deceleration between two points, different forward and reverse speeds, or simple use of the ramp function to avoid toppling product or shock-loading gear drives. It can also optimize motor speed to save energy and improve flexibility, which makes it valuable in fans, pumps, and lift applications.

