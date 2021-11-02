HaulSuite Hosts Webinar Panel on the Capacity Crunch with LTL Titans and Live Q&A

Dallas, TX, — November 2, 2021 — HaulSuite, a leader in LTL optimization solutions, is hosting a Panel Discussion with LTL Titans from across the industry discussing "Dealing with Capacity Crunch in the LTL Industry" on Tuesday, November 10, 2021, at 11:00 AM CST.

“The past year has presented unprecedented challenges for the supply chain with freight volume up and capacity down,” said Christian Beatty, Senior Marketing Manager at HaulSuite. “We’ve gathered LTL Titans across the field who have spent their entire lives moving freight but have never seen a freight environment like the one we have today. Attendees will have the chance to hear first-hand the issues facing these leaders’ businesses and how they work to overcome these challenges, using innovative technology and processes.”

When increasing capacity is not easy, LTL carriers must adapt to find the capacity hidden within the existing network operations. In this free web panel, leaders from across the industry will discuss how they are approaching capacity challenges, and despite these challenges, they are advancing the industry. Don't miss this opportunity to learn, share, grow, and change the industry together. A live fifteen-minute Q&A period will follow the panel discussion, where attendees can ask questions of the distinguished panelists.

The speakers for the webinar include:

•Satish Jindel, President @SJ Consulting Inc. He has over thirty years of industry experience on both the carrier side as a leader at RPS (now part of FedEx) and as the President of SJ Consulting. He continues to provide valuable insights to the world's top transportation companies.

•Darren Hawkins, CEO @Yellow Transportation. As CEO, Darren Hawkins leads Yellow, a $4.9 billion revenue transportation company, and its portfolio of industry-leading, less-than-truckload (LTL) companies. Before being named the CEO, Hawkins held other senior leadership positions at YRC, is currently serving as Vice Chairman of the ATA, and is on the board of directors at ATRI.

•Rich McArdle, Former President @UPS Freight. He brings over four decades of transportation experience, most of which was spent as a key leader at UPS/UPS Freight, where he helped oversee numerous high-profile strategic initiatives. Before retiring, Rich was the President of UPS Freight from 2016 until 2021 and held board positions with ATRI and Truckers Against Trafficking.

•Webb Estes, VP, Process Improvement @Estes Express. At Estes Express, Webb has led the charge to find and create opportunities for greater efficiencies and business transformation for over fifteen years. Webb comes from a long line of transportation industry leaders and focuses on applying his heritage and expertise to the industry's future.

•Geoffrey Muessig, Chief Marketing Officer & EVP @Pitt Ohio. He has over thirty years of experience in the transportation industry, having held various leadership roles at Pitt Ohio. As Pitt's CMO and EVP, Geoff is responsible for overseeing the sales and marketing operations for the company's $500M+ annual book of business.

About HaulSuite

Backed by decades of experience, research, and development, HaulSuite focuses on making the future of less-than-truckload operations more. By combining modern technology with cutting-edge optimization techniques, our solutions determine the best decisions for the complex challenges unique to today's transportation and logistics companies. HaulSuite was formed in 2020 by Optym, a 20-plus year industry-leading provider of optimization solutions for the transportation and logistics space. For more information about HaulSuite, visit www.haulsuite.com.