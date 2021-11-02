KETOS Names Veteran Finance Leader Richard Long Chief Financial Officer

San Francisco, (November 2, 2021) – KETOS, Inc., a water intelligence innovator, today announced that Richard Long will join the company as its new Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Mr. Long will oversee KETOS’ financial operations including financial reporting, strategic financial planning and analysis, accounting and supporting the leadership team with the desired overall growth trajectory.

Bringing 25 years of business leadership experience to KETOS, Mr. Long previously served as Head of Finance at Aperia Technologies where he oversaw finance, legal, people operations and IT and led the company through its Series C round of financing. Prior to that, he was the CFO at Sonim Technologies where he helped the company reach $100M+ revenue and position for IPO.

“We are pleased to have Richard join the KETOS team, as he has a track record of supporting high-growth technology companies as they scale,” said Meena Sankaran, CEO & Founder of KETOS. “His seasoned financial leadership experience, strategic perspective, and wealth of knowledge will serve KETOS well as we continue to execute on our mission and set the stage for the company’s next phase of growth.”

Mr. Long has served in executive finance roles at a series of technology companies including Sybase and Informix. He holds an MBA from Stanford, a BSc in Mathematics from the University of Bristol (UK) and qualified as a chartered accountant with Ernst & Young in London.

“I’m thrilled to join the KETOS team at a pivotal point for the company as they help organizations change their approach to water measurement, monitoring and usage,” said Long. “KETOS is innovative, providing predictive insight into things like possible compliance issues, maintenance requirements, water usage, and water quality anomalies. A true leader in water analytics, I look forward to helping the company grow.”

The KETOS Smart Water Management Platform™ enables water operators to proactively solve mission critical efficiency and water quality challenges for over 30 parameters in real-time. This insight ensures that water used in municipal, agriculture, and industrial applications meets specific compliance and sustainability standards.

KETOS is deployed globally by Fortune 500 companies in Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods, Energy (and other industrial clients), Controlled Environment Agriculture, Open Field Agriculture, and large public Municipalities.

For more information about KETOS, please visit www.ketos.co.

About KETOS

KETOS delivers smarter, safer, and more sustainable water solutions to change the way the world thinks about water. This is done through a comprehensive offering of industrial-grade patented hardware, an IoT communication framework, and a robust software platform to address global water management issues. Real-time monitoring and understanding of water, both quantitatively and qualitatively, helps address both water efficiency (leak-detection & usage) and water quality (safety), ultimately increasing water availability. With the power of actionable and predictive water intelligence on a global scale, KETOS seeks to solve a number of the world’s water challenges with the goal of preserving this quintessential resource for generations to come. Learn more at www.ketos.co.