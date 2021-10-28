Dachser goes green worldwide

Germany-based global logistics company Dachser will purchase all of its electricity worldwide from renewable sources beginning January 1 next year, increasing its proportion of green energy from 60% to 100%, the company said today.

Dachser has 387 locations in 42 countries, and has already been running on 100% renewable energy at its facilities in Germany and the Netherlands, the company said. The firm is also stepping up its in-house generation of renewable energy and, as a first step, is installing and expanding photovoltaic systems on the roofs of its European logistics facilities and office buildings. The company plans to more than quadruple its in-house renewable capacity by 2025, to more than 20,000 kWp—the peak power of a photovoltaic system.

“We’re implementing two basic building blocks of our climate protection strategy by switching to purchasing electricity solely from wind, solar, and hydropower worldwide, while also expanding our own production of green electricity,” Dachser’s Chief Development Officer Stefan Hohm, said in a statement. “These actions are reducing our carbon footprint. At the same time, our demand strengthens the production of green power and contributes to the expansion of capacity in Europe for generating electricity from renewable sources.”