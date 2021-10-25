DACA Celebrates 50 Years of Impact

From the days of rate regulation to deregulation and technological innovation and everything in between, much has changed over the course of a half-century in transportation and logistics. One constant has been the Distributors and Consolidators of America (DACA), which is celebrating its 50th Anniversary.

Founded in 1971, DACA is a member-managed association of more than 30 privately-owned-and-operated transportation and warehousing companies. The organization has given a national voice to a membership of mostly family-owned, asset-based regional firms spread across North America.

The members of DACA, many involved since the organization was founded 50 years ago, share best practices for transportation, logistics and warehousing needs. They are highly-respected, award-winning organizations operated by experienced professionals that provide a diverse array of services. Committed to serving customers with the utmost integrity, honesty and quality, DACA helps guide members and their clients through the ever-evolving markets of our supply chains.

Many DACA members appreciate the organization’s unparalleled networking opportunities, as discussing best practices and seeking opinions from peers can be invaluable.

The internal newsletter “DACA in Action” provides news and insights, helping member companies to provide superior service to their clients. The DACA website, www.dacacarriers.com, offers extra marketing exposure to assist in growing the businesses of DACA members. In addition to providing annual directories to over 3,000 buyers of transportation decision-makers, DACA’s website delivers the most up-to-date features available to attract customers. Additionally, the DACA Directory has become a go-to reference for corporations of all sizes that are seeking the type of services and personalized attention DACA members provide.

DACA’s mid-year and annual meetings are held in conjunction with trade shows such as the Warehousing Education and Research Council Convention (WERC), Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA), and the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals Conference (CSCMP). DACA attends most major transportation events and expositions.

For small- to medium-sized trucking and warehousing companies, membership in DACA means being part of a unique and special group. Membership opens the door to an inexhaustible reservoir of information.

By pooling the resources of member companies, DACA provides an affordable way for members to achieve corporate account exposure. Within organizations where decision-making regarding logistics and transportation has gravitated to corporate headquarters, the advertising and networking efforts of DACA becomes even more valuable.

With the opportunities to connect, to share best practices and to refer current customers to other members, one can clearly see why DACA and its members have become well-known and highly trusted resources in an ever evolving and highly fragmented industry. For customers who are looking for more than an off-the-shelf solution, DACA members provide custom tailored solutions and experience across a wide array of services.

For 50 years, DACA has aided members in becoming the most effective service providers in their respective markets. Many DACA members have been in business for more than 50 years, with some surpassing 100 years, and each is a testament to the value of membership within DACA.

When DACA was formed on November 17th, 1971, Founding President Ira P. Jones envisioned a bright future for the consolidation and distribution of goods. That vision still holds strong today.

DACA is proud to celebrate 50 years of service while looking ahead to many more years of impact.

DACA is a member-managed association of more than 30 privately-owned-and-operated transportation and warehousing companies situated in most major cities throughout North America. Learn more by visiting www.dacacarriers.com, emailing daca@dacacarriers.com or calling 717-764-6531.