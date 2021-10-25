EROAD Expands Flagship Video Telematics Portfolio with Standalone Solution

Leading transportation technology company EROAD announced today the expansion of its flagship video telematics portfolio with EROAD Clarity Solo Dashcam, a single, connected and cost-effective video solution that delivers more operational visibility while ensuring driver safety and protection from false claims.

EROAD Clarity Solo makes it easier for carriers to configure and implement video telematics into more asset and fleet types -- ranging from national and regional mixed fleets to local short haul heavy and light commercial vehicle (LCV) fleets, like construction, waste management and distribution vehicles.

Designed with driver protection and safety in mind, EROAD Clarity Solo’s dual-facing camera delivers powerful HD footage that enables fleet owners to see what their drivers see with every safety event. This is especially important as lawsuits against trucking companies are increasing in frequency and greater sums are being awarded in lawsuit verdicts.

“Today, driver exoneration by video is an absolute imperative for fleet operators to protect their drivers and their businesses. This is especially true for heavy short haul fleets such as waste and construction trucks or light commercial delivery vehicles that are navigating challenging environments, like busy and construction-ridden city streets and residential neighborhoods. Just think about the exponentially growing number of delivery trucks you see on your streets every single day,” said Jim Angel, VP of video telematics, EROAD.

To support easier and quicker video investigation, EROAD has added a new feature that will be available across its entire video telematics portfolio. The EROAD fleet management cloud portal now enables video search based on vehicle location in addition to time of day, which has been proven to be a more effective way to find the right video evidence to protect and exonerate drivers. This is because most people link events to where they were when recalling a specific and memorable incident, like a major accident.

A more agile search system paired with contactless NFC log on technology that associates all video and telematics to a specific driver, helps fleet owners protect their drivers while also offering more meaningful coaching based on specific examples -- engaging the right driver at the right time for the right reason.

“Video telematics is not only a core strategy for EROAD’s product roadmap, but it’s also a key enabler of our mission to help customers drive safer roads,” said Casey Ellis, President of EROAD North America. “With Clarity Solo, we’re bringing the same high-quality Clarity video telematics solution to more fleets that can gain significant advantages from the benefits of video. Importantly, this includes spending a lot less time combing through video clips, freeing fleet owners up to focus on driving their businesses forward, safely and efficiently.”

And while EROAD Clarity Solo enables carriers the flexibility to implement the solution alongside any fleet management system, EROAD customers have the benefit of integrating the standalone dash cam with existing EROAD solutions, including industry-leading fleet management, ELD, as well as trailer and asset tracking.