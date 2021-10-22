Atlantic Logistics acknowledges Jonathon Mosal as Director of Government Services, Military Veteran

Atlantic Logistics, is one of the nation’s leaders in the transportation, planning and supply chain field with third-party planning (3PL). One year ago, the company hired Jonathon “Jon” Mosal as Director of Government Services to grow its interests in U.S. government contracts, carriers, shippers, and IT communities. With Mosal’s lifetime professional career as a military veteran, contractor, and civilian employee for the U.S. Navy, Army and Marine Corps, he has expanded the planning business in procuring transportation work with local, state, and federal relationships that benefit the programs and policies of the company. His social, legislative, and administrative ties have earned Mosal recognition as an essential team member and honors on Veteran’s Day, Thursday, November 11.

Prior to his employment with Atlantic Logistics, Mosal served for more than 30 years as a military and civilian service provider and commanding officer for the U.S. Navy, Army and Marine Corps in distribution, planning, operations, transportation, instruction, and more. He pursued his higher education career while enrolled in the Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC), which offered him an opportunity to study and serve in the military program for college credits. Mosal is in the National Guard and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Valley City State College in Valley City, NC.

“My interests and dedication to military and civilian life began with a strong family history in the service including a grandfather in World War 1, and my father in World War II and the Korean War,” said Mosal.

“Having travelled extensively during my earlier career while working and living in Korea, Germany and the U.S., I have enjoyed my service in a variety of military sector capacities,” he said. “My family was always with me during these times, and now we are happy to live all together in the Julington Creek area of Jacksonville,” he said.

“We are so proud to know Jon and benefit from his highly specialized field. He is a key member of Atlantic Logistics and joins 43 employees at the firm who depend on him for his expertise and knowledge in government,” said Rob Hooper, the firm’s founder and CEO. “We wish Jon, all military service members and their families a very memorable Veteran’s Day,” he said.

Atlantic Logistics corporate building complex is located at 3003 Claire Lane, Suite 303 in Jacksonville with an office at 150 S. Lawrence Blvd. in Keystone Heights, Fla. The company is expanding its physical headquarters in the Mandarin area of Jacksonville to support increased business and staff hiring.

Atlantic Logistics was founded 20 years ago and experienced record growth in 2020, moving 24,900 loads and generating $24.5 million in total revenue. Utilizing the industry’s latest technologies such as load-tracking, digital freight matching and transportation management software, the company is prospering. Professional partners including Trucker Tools and McLeod Software have maximized Atlantic Logistics resources to meet continued expansion into 2021, and beyond.

About Atlantic Logistics:

Atlantic Logistics provides capacity for truckload, flatbeds, vans, and reefers throughout the United States and Canada. Moving over-dimensional/over-weight freight with specialized equipment, Atlantic Logistics is an approved Department of Defense and General Services Administration broker, qualifies as a woman-owned business, and are members of the Brick Industry Association, Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association (SC&RA), Transportation Management Sales Association (TMSA),Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) The Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) The National Defense Transportation Association (NDTA). For more information, call 800.940.8712. Visit the website at https://www.shipatlantic.com.

