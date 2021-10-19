Cementex Double-Insulated Torque Wrenches & Screwdrivers for the PowerGen & Distribution

Burlington, NJ – Cementex, the safety tool specialists, highlights its wide selection of industry-leading Double-Insulated Torque Wrenches and Screwdrivers for the power generation and distribution industry. The expanded product line allows the user to select the proper tool for the job. With a proprietary two layer insulation, Cementex offers the greatest possible personal safety for environments in and around energized equipment. These premium-quality tools are rated for applications to 1000 VAC and 1500 VDC and meet or exceed the requirements of OSHA, NFPA 70E and CSA Z462.

Cementex has more than 50 years of experience perfecting the insulation of hand tools with proprietary composite insulation material and continuously developing new technologies to improve tool safety, durability, and usability.

The Double-Insulated Torque Wrenches feature a low-friction torque control mechanism that produces accurate readings in either direction, as well as two calibration adjustments (major and fine) permitting easy and precise torque settings. Most conventional torque wrenches have only one adjustment. The spring-loaded or twist-locking design locks the scale on the desired reading and remains securely in the locked position. Heavy-duty, reversible ratchet models include a quick shift lever to allow easy single-hand shifting.

The Double-Insulated Torque Screwdrivers feature an anti-backlash design for repeatability and a precision micrometer scale calibrated in inch pounds, in increments of 1 inch-lb. The screwdrivers meet or exceed ASME 107.14M and ISO 6789 specifications.

Cementex tools are manufactured in Burlington, NJ to the highest quality standards. The insulation is guaranteed to pass a 10,000 VAC proof test in accordance with applicable U.S. and international standards and all tools come with the Cementex Limited Lifetime Warranty. Torque wrench repairs are covered by warranty so long as the torque wrench is within its annual calibration time frame.

Coming soon: Cementex will announce its new additional offerings of modular and passthrough torque wrenches.

For more information about Cementex’s industry-leading Double-Insulated Torque Wrenches and Screwdrivers, visit www.cementexusa.com or call 1-800-654-1292.