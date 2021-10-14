CBRE Announces $13.9 Million Sale of PSi Commerce Center Phase I in Las Vegas

CBRE has arranged the $13.9 million sale of PSi Commerce Center Phase I, a 73,247-square-foot, two-building flex industrial property in Las Vegas, to Credi Gramercy, which will occupy the space as an owner/user. The property will be used as a bakery and food preparation facility.

Tyler Ecklund with CBRE represented the seller, Parting Seas Investments, a privately held real estate investment and property management firm.

Located in Las Vegas’ Southwest submarket, PSi Commerce Center Phase I includes one 48,568 square-foot warehouse at 7175 Belcastro Street and one 24,679 square-foot industrial/flex warehouse at 7255 West Arby Avenue. It is located approximately one mile from the South Rainbow Boulevard and Interstate 215 interchange.

“Recognizing the lack of true Class A flex industrial space in the market, Parting Seas Investments built some of the highest quality industrial assets the Las Vegas market has seen to date,” said Mr. Ecklund. “It was no surprise that the project was fully leased within one month of completion and I anticipate similar success for Phase II of the development, which will be underway this year.”

Phase I received the Spotlight Award for Industrial Park Under 100,000 square feet from the NAIOP Southern Nevada Chapter in 2020. Phase II of the project, located on the adjacent site with frontage on Warm Springs Road, has an anticipated completion date of September 2022. CBRE’s Ecklund is marketing Phase II for lease or sale.

According to CBRE Research, the Las Vegas industrial market had 10.1 million square feet of properties under construction as of Q2 2021, about 50 percent of which is preleased. Additionally, the overall vacancy rate continued to decline, from 3.8 percent to 2.8 percent quarter-over-quarter.

