Fashion Retailer SportSpar.de Increases Order Fulfillment Productivity with Descartes Ecommerce WMS

Descartes Systems Group, the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announces that the German fashion retailer SportSpar.de has increased its ability to ship customer orders by 500% without increasing resources using Descartes’ cloud-based ecommerce warehouse management solution (WMS). The move from manual single-order-fulfillment to technology-based highly efficient and optimized multi-order-picking processes dramatically boosted the retailer’s number of shipments per day.

"We mainly sell remaining stock and previous year's collections of well-known brands and have successfully placed ourselves in a niche with this business model," says Aleksandr Borisenko, one of the two founders and Managing Directors of SportSpar.de. "Early on, we realized that our manual, inefficient order fulfillment processes were limiting growth. Descartes’ automated fulfillment processes work well, are simple, and can help us expand our product catalogue as much as we want. Since implementation, we’ve scaled our processes, purchased a higher number of products and shipped substantially more customer orders."

Part of Descartes’ ecommerce shipping and fulfillment suite, the Descartes ecommerce WMS solution helps direct-to-consumer brands, ecommerce retailers, and traditional retailers rapidly scale while providing a remarkable end-customer experience. The solution helps ensure that clients can ship on time, ship the right items, do not oversell existing inventory, and have transparency into warehouse operations. The Descartes ecommerce WMS solution is pre-integrated to major ecommerce platforms to accelerate implementation and time-to-value. Order information is automatically available, and fulfillment is managed via mobile device-based workflows.

"We’re very pleased to have supported SportSpar.de in the successful expansion of their business,” said Dirk Haschke, VP & General Manager, Ecommerce at Descartes. "Our solution offers flexible and scalable processes that take retailers' ecommerce warehouse performance to the next level. The deployment at SportSpar.de is an excellent example of how system-supported, automated order fulfillment enables ecommerce companies to gain control of their operations, improve productivity and grow successfully."