Logistyx Technologies’ Geoffrey Finlay Honored in CEO Monthly’s 2021 Global CEO Excellence Awards

Chicago – (October 13, 2021) – Logistyx Technologies, the leader in strategic parcel shipping and fulfillment technology, recently announced that Logistyx Chief Executive Officer Geoffrey Finlay has been honored in the fifth annual CEO Monthly Global CEO Excellence Awards as the Best Parcel Shipping CEO of 2021.

The CEO Monthly Global CEO Excellence Awards commend leaders who continue to demonstrate unmatched levels of dedication in their role and serve as inspiration for those seeking to overcome a challenging year.

“With the myriad supply chain obstacles faced over the last year and beyond, companies seek more viable solutions to create efficiencies and increase agility, helping them transcend supply chain boundaries,” said Finlay. “Being honored with a 2021 Global CEO Excellence Award is a testament to the dedication of the entire team at Logistyx and our continuous drive to help our clients discover those efficiencies and achieve robust results each and every day.”

Finlay joined Logistyx as CEO with more than 35 years of experience leading global companies within the software and computer technology industries. He’s accompanied by a strong executive team at Logistyx with a significant depth of knowledge around parcel shipping solutions, positioning the company well to support enterprise clients from around the world. Under Finlay’s leadership, Logistyx has experienced significant growth of talent, technology, and clients in recent years, which fuels continuous innovation and propelled Logistyx onto the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America.

Logistyx is the leading cloud-based multi-carrier shipping technology provider in the world, empowering companies of all sizes to build more efficient, intelligent, connected supply chains. Anchored by an advanced portfolio of shipping software solutions, deep expertise, and a library of more than 550 carriers, Logistyx helps businesses automate the parcel shipping process to reduce costs and consistently achieve on-time delivery.

To learn more about Logistyx’s leading cloud-based multi-carrier solution for global parcel shipping, visit www.logistyx.com. Read Finlay’s full winner profile and visit www.CEO-Review.com to see the complete list of 2021 Global CEO Excellence Award winners.

About Logistyx Technologies

Logistyx Technologies connects top retailers, manufacturers, and logistics providers to more than 550 in-network carriers with strategic parcel shipping and omnichannel fulfillment technology. Shippers rapidly realize fulfillment cost savings and end-to-end visibility for all shipments, proactive alerts to delays and potential solutions, and unparalleled insights and scenario forecasting with Logistyx. As businesses increasingly embrace omnichannel retail, Logistyx provides faster and more expansive delivery options and business intelligence to drive loyalty through customer satisfaction. Headquartered in Chicago, Logistyx Technologies has international offices in Canada, the Netherlands, and Singapore. For more information, visit www.Logistyx.com.

