Brian Golden joins Brown Machine Group as Sales Director Americas, GN Thermoforming Equipment

BEAVERTON, Michigan – BMG (Brown Machine Group) is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Golden as Sales Director Americas, GN Thermoforming Equipment, bringing decades of industry experience to the GN team based in Chester, Nova Scotia Canada.

Since 1983, Brian has earned a reputation for his breadth of knowledge and his hands-on approach to solving technical problems. He understands customer needs through his long career serving as both an equipment operator on the factory floor, as a service engineer and sales executive supporting many different customers on behalf of machine manufacturers.

Golden comes to BMG after a tenure as Director of Innovation and Customer Satisfaction at SencorpWhite, where he was responsible for the research and development of product-line enhancements and new-machine developments for the thermoforming business unit. Before that, Golden served as the Vice President of Sales for the Sencorp division of the company, during which he was directly responsible for overseeing the sales activity for the Thermoforming product line.

“I am excited to join BMG because the holistic approach of working closely with customers to design and deliver complete systems matches the strengths I offer,” Golden explains. “I look forward to assisting customers in the medical and food packaging industries as well as many other industries that could benefit from the proven turn-key thermoforming, tooling and automation solutions that BMG offers.”

“Throughout his career Brian has been very active in the Thermoforming community, including being a board member of the Society of Plastics Engineers. He is very well known throughout the plastics industry as a trusted mentor and technical advisor” says Bob Gordert, Vice President Sales – Americas. “Brian’s focus will be to lead the experienced GN sales team to achieve our strategic growth plans, including new customer development and growing BMG’s medical presence for the GN Form Cut Stack machines and Turn-Key Solutions.”

BMG acquired GN Thermoforming in the spring of 2021. GN has built a global reputation for excellence in innovation, equipment design and service throughout the industry. For over 40 years, GN has grown its global presence in the plastics industry, including offices in the Czech Republic, and many agents operating worldwide. GN is the global leader in contact heat thermoformers and a growing provider of innovative form cut stack thermoforming machines.

About Brown Machine Group

BMG (Brown Machine Group) in Beaverton, MI, is a global leader in thermoforming, tooling and automation with best-in-class quality and innovative product lines manufactured by Brown Machine, Lyle Industries, GN Thermoforming Equipment, Freeman Company, NAS Nalle Automation Systems, and aXatronics. It designs and manufactures a complete line of continuous and cut-sheet thermoforming equipment, tooling, material handling and packaging automation, robotics, and related services including system upgrades, prototyping, process optimization, and technical support. Its equipment has been “Made in North America” for nearly 70 years, with systems operating in over 70 countries serving customers worldwide. Visit www.brownmachinegroup.com for more information.