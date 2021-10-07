Rhenus Logistics Americas Appoints Christian Ryser as Chief Executive Officer for USA

Rhenus Logistics, a leading global logistics provider, announced the appointment of Christian Ryser as Chief Executive Officer of Rhenus Logistics USA. Ryser will report to Joern Schmersahl, CEO of Rhenus Logistics Americas Air and Ocean.



Ryser has more than 30 years of leadership and management experience in the logistics industry and was previously the Chief Operating Officer for Rhenus LATAM Hispanic Region. In his new role, he will oversee the USA Air & Ocean and National Warehouse Distribution product.



Prior to joining Rhenus Logistics, Ryser held C-level positions in DSV, Panalpina, and Kerry Logistics. With his significant experience in the industry and proven track record, Ryser will continue to grow and improve Rhenus USA's international markets in North America, Latin America, Asia, and Europe.



"I am excited on this new challenge to lead our USA Organization and to look forward to developing with our teams further sustainable growth opportunities together," said Ryser.



"I am happy to announce the appointment of Christian as CEO Air & Ocean in the USA and I am convinced that under his strong leadership, our company will reach new accomplishments," said Jörn Schmersahl, CEO of Rhenus Air & Ocean Americas. "Christian will be responsible for our Air and Ocean activities and contribute to the consistent achievement of the organization's growth vision and financial objectives by implementing approved policies and procedures. Based on his in-depth experience of the region and his ability to connect to the international network, he will successfully expand our presence in the territory. I look forward to keeping working closely with Christian as a pillar of success for the Air & Ocean in USA".



About Rhenus

The Rhenus Group is one of the leading logistics specialists with global business operations and annual turnover amounting to EUR 5.4 billion. 33,500 employees work at 820 business sites and develop innovative solutions along the complete supply chain. Whether providing transport, warehousing, customs clearance, or value-added services, the family business pools its operations in various business units where the needs of customers are the major focus at all times. For more information, please visit www.Rhenus.group.