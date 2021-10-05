Dermody Properties Leases More Than 26,000 SF at LogistiCenter℠ at Rohnert Park

Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, has leased part of LogistiCenter℠ at Rohnert Park to Ferguson, one of the largest distributors of plumbing and HVAC products. The lease will commence in the fourth quarter of 2021 and consist of 26,305 square feet of building space in addition to an improved exterior yard. The remaining suite of 26,332 square feet is available to lease.

“The building’s location will provide Ferguson with access to the residents of Marin County. The building itself is one of a few Class-A buildings in Sonoma County,” said George Condon, West Region Partner at Dermody Properties. “We plan to continue developing in Sonoma County and look forward to announcing our next project in a few months.”

Located at 201 Business Park Drive, the total building size of LogistiCenter℠ at Rohnert Park is 69,550 square feet. The development has direct access to, and visibility from, California Highway 101. The property is just one mile from the SMART train line, less than 55 miles from the Port of Oakland and less than 65 miles from the San Francisco and Oakland international airports.

“Northern California remains one of the largest active regions in the marketplace as many companies look to expand along the West Coast,” said Elizabeth Kauchak, Chief Operating Officer at Dermody Properties. “We’re finding that strategically located properties like this one, and especially those equipped for manufacturing and distribution operations, are leasing just as quickly as we can develop them. As such, we remain focused on providing the best opportunities for our customers.”

Trevor Buck, Steven Leonard and Brian Foster of Cushman & Wakefield represented Dermody Properties in the transaction. Tom Sorrell and Ken Morris of CBRE represented Ferguson.

For more information on LogistiCenter℠ at Rohnert Park, visit the Dermody Properties website.