KUECKER PULSE INTEGRATION WELCOMES JOHN DAVIS, RESIDENT MAINTENANCE TECHNICIAN

John has 17+ years of experience as a mechanical and maintenance technician. He

most recently held the position of Senior Maintenance Technician for Bostic. He was

responsible for maintenance on all plant machinery, including rebuilding and installing

machinery parts. John also trained new employees in general and preventative

maintenance.

John’s technical experience in mechanics and maintenance will greatly aid KPI now and

in future endeavors. KPI proudly welcomes John to the team.

About KPI:

KPI combines design expertise, seamless integration, and management transparency to

our approach in small-and large-scale supply chain solutions for manufacturing, 3PL,

and retail marketplaces.