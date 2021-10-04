More than half of online shoppers open to buying gifts from abroad

As online buying accelerates and supply chain delays continue, more shoppers are willing to expand their shopping networks and consider buying from sources in other countries this holiday season, according to recent research from shipping and fulfillment technology company Logistyx Technologies.

More than half of 2,035 online shoppers surveyed said they are open to the idea of buying gifts for Christmas, New Year’s, and other holidays from other countries, but they also expressed concerns about on-time delivery. Nearly half said they’d be worried items wouldn’t arrive in time.

Logistyx surveyed shoppers from the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and Germany for the report this past August. They asked shoppers about their attitudes toward purchasing holiday gifts from other countries, and also examined which shipping-related factors would make them more confident in purchasing gifts from abroad.

Price, the uniqueness of a product, and seasonal promotions all play a role in why online shoppers would consider ordering gifts from abroad: 71% said they agree or strongly agree that the price of a product would factor into their decision to buy from another country; 69% said the same for the uniqueness of the product; and 60% pointed to holiday sales and promotions offered by the seller.

Respondents also sent a clear message about shipping and delivery-related factors that influence cross-border gift buying. Nearly 70% said the ability to track their order, receive an estimated delivery time, and access an easy returns process would affect their buying decision.

“Being clear and upfront about delivery costs and any additional payable taxes or duties also has a strong influence, something that particularly impacts purchases to and from the U.K. and the EU after Brexit, but is applicable worldwide,” the authors wrote, adding that 61% of the sample either agreed or strongly agreed that delivery charges would impact their decision to purchase a Christmas gift from a company based abroad and 61% said the same about additional duties or taxes on cross-border gift purchases.

“... [F]or retailers and direct-to-consumer companies to realize the true potential of overseas gift sales during the festive shopping season, there are some clear issues to address,” Logistyx CEO Geoffrey Finlay said in a statement announcing the research. “Ensuring they have reliable online tracking of shipments, dependable estimated delivery times, clear policies on returns as well as transparency regarding delivery costs and potential additional charges can all help to open up the potential to grow sales from other parts of the world during peak.”