AirTerra Launch is New Era for eCommerce: Provides Capacity, Flexibility and Simplicity

AirTerra is an innovative logistics company with the capability to deliver packages more quicky, with greater reliability and at lower cost for brands and retailers. According to AirTerra’s leadership team – a group of experienced supply chain industry veterans – the company delivers parcel carrier diversity with a simplified model to provide capacity and flexibility for shippers of all sizes.



Filling an industry gap in carrier diversity, AirTerra aggregates packages from multiple shippers through its own network in major metropolitan areas. The company’s “point-to-point” network is designed to ship parcels across long zones faster and with a greater degree of control than what is offered through legacy carriers. The end result is shippers will see the time from click-to-deliver reduced along with lower costs for those deliveries.



AirTerra was founded in 2020 by supply chain veteran Brent Beabout, who previously led supply chain organizations at companies such as Nordstrom, Walmart and Office Depot|OfficeMax. The company went live in Summer 2021 and is currently reaching over 60 percent of the U.S. population. AirTerra’s unique model is focused on linking together Regional Parcel Carriers, the USPS, and other Final Mile providers into a virtual network that delivers parcels nationwide.



“We are leveraging the changing dynamic in the parcel shipping industry that has created an opportunity for new entrants to take share,” said Beabout. “As industry veterans, we understand the needs of today’s ecommerce shippers and are confident that leveraging AirTerra’s shipping solutions – including predictable pricing, full visibility and flexibility – will deliver for retailers of all sizes by leveling the playing field.”



AirTerra supports businesses in the apparel, footwear, wellness, health & beauty, packaged goods, accessories, nutraceuticals and small home goods sectors. Demonstrating its significant industry appeal, the specialty apparel retailer American Eagle Outfitters (AEO Inc.) acquired AirTerra in May 2021. AirTerra will continue operating independently, providing services to other retailers while supporting AEO Inc.’s supply chain operations.

About Brent Beabout

Brent Beabout is the President and Founder of AirTerra Inc. He is a seasoned supply chain executive with extensive experience leading large-scale supply chains through re-visioning and transformation as ecommerce’s continued growth has become the dominant storyline in the retail industry. Beabout previously served as Chief Supply Chain Officer for numerous Fortune 100 retail brands including Nordstrom, Walmart (ecommerce division), and OfficeDepot|OfficeMax. In these roles, he was instrumental in building and transforming traditional brick-and-mortar supply chains into large-scale ecommerce growth engines for their parent companies. He began his professional career as a naval officer while serving on nuclear-powered submarines. Beabout holds engineering degrees from the Pennsylvania State University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and an MBA from MIT’s Sloan School of Management. Beabout is a thought leader and frequent speaker on the intersection of global supply chain operations, technology, and leadership at industry and academic forums.



About AirTerra

AirTerra is a logistics and supply chain company that solves ecommerce fulfillment and shipping challenges in a unique and innovative way so retailers and brands of all sizes can compete on a level playing field. With a focus on "Diversification Simplified,"