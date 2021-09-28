Open Sky Group Reports 192% Growth

RALEIGH, N.C. (September 28, 2021) – Open Sky Group, global specialists in Blue Yonder solutions, following aggressive planning and strategy execution, reports 192% growth over the last three years. This beat the Inc. 5000 median growth rate of 167 percent and led Open Sky Group to claim its all-time high ranking of 2225 on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America.

Said Chad Kramlich, Open Sky Group Chief Revenue Officer, “Our focus on developing more and deeper capabilities in transportation management, resulting in our having the largest TMS practice in the Blue Yonder partner ecosphere, as well as expanding into Advisory Services to better address operational needs with our clients, has positioned us well for continued growth. Being in the top 45% of the Inc. 5000 is extra validation that we’re heading in the right direction.”

As Blue Yonder’s largest, dedicated WMS and TMS reseller in North America, Open Sky Group has completed more than 950 supply chain software projects since 2006. In 2020 alone, the firm added 20 new employees and completed 33 go-lives, across WMS, LMS and TMS as well as their own Enhanced Client Billing solution for 14 separate clients.

“We couldn’t ask for a more competent and reliable channel partner,” said Umar Ausaf, general manager, North America Partner Success, Blue Yonder. “They continue to invest in their people and capabilities, and the comments we get from clients validate their standing as a top regional reseller and implementation partner.”

Open Sky Group serves clients in a wide range of industries, including e-commerce, life sciences, manufacturing, foods, third-party logistics, grocery, healthcare and consumer packaged goods.

To qualify for the 2020 Inc. 5000 list, companies must have generated at least $100,000 in revenue in 2017, at least $2M in revenue in 2020, be privately held, for profit, based in the US and not operating as a subsidiary or division of another company.

To learn more about Open Sky Group or inquire about Blue Yonder supply chain management solutions, please visit www.OpenSkyGroup.com.

ABOUT INC. 5000

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures LLC, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today’s innovative company builders. The Inc. 5000 ranks companies by overall revenue growth over a three-year period. All 5,000 honoree companies are profiled on Inc.com.

ABOUT OPEN SKY GROUP

Open Sky Group, global specialists in Blue Yonder warehouse management, labor management and transportation management solutions, helps clients lower costs and risks with its proprietary methodology and no-modifications approach to upgrades and implementations. As the largest, dedicated Blue Yonder WMS Implementation partner and one of the first accredited for WMS, Open Sky Group is committed to client success and strives every day to be the best consulting partner on the planet for supply chain solutions.

Contact: Open Sky Group

Darcy Reeves

VP of Marketing

919.800.8250