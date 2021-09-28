CON-LINQ and Chain.io to Power Digital Innovation for Freight Forwarders

PHILADELPHIA and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 28, 2021 -- CON-LINQ focuses on digitalization, automating processes, and the digital customer journey. Their fLex solution consists of white label booking and price calculation portals, automated rate updates, and simple customer and SPOT quoting tools. Modules enable freight forwarders to digitize and automate business processes and increase productivity, revenue, and bottom line. CON-LINQ has selected Chain.io to power global Cargowise integrations, providing CON-LINQ’s international partners and customers with seamless digital integration.

The fLex solution will raise the digitalization bar for freight forwarders using Cargowise. With online booking and freight calculation of all transport modes, freight forwarders can offer their clients an all-in-one seamless digital experience and meet shipper’s unavoidable requirements in an open market.

Mark Kristensen, founder and director of CON-LINQ, says, “We are excited to partner with Chain.io. It is another step in the company’s strategy to deliver a best-in-class integrated freight forwarding platform and to be at the forefront of innovation, providing a quicker and higher level of integration options to our clients.”

Brian Glick, Chain.io’s founder and CEO, adds, “We’re thrilled to assist CON-LINQ in leveraging their global footprint to bring advanced data integrations to their existing and future customers. Any time we can help increase operational efficiency and the customer-facing experience, we consider it a great achievement.”

The scope of the CON-LINQ and Chain.io partnership will encompass connecting CON-LINQ’s fLex system with global customers using Cargowise as their core operating system.

About CON-LINQ: (http://www.con-linq.com/)

CON-LINQ is a leading pioneering FreightTech company based in Copenhagen, Denmark. Since 2009, their “fLex” platform has helped freight forwarding users in more than 35 countries to digitalize and automate their business processes. They deliver one of the most innovative solutions in the market, offering online/instant price calculation and booking platforms (white label), rate management, quote management and SPOT quoting for Air, Sea, Road, Express, and Parcels shipments. For more information, contact: info@con-linq.com.

About Chain.io (www.chain.io)

Established in 2016 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Chain.io delivers smarter and faster data integration using a cutting-edge supply chain connectivity platform. The fully managed integration services allow Logistics Service Providers, Shippers and Technology Firms to work together more efficiently under one umbrella. Specialties include connecting modern APIs to legacy EDIs, as well as complex client integration. Chain.io’s integration network processes more than 100 million data transformations a month — including data from 10 out of the top 15 largest freight forwarders in the world — and has doubled in size over the last year. For more information on Chain.io, please visit www.chain.io.

MEDIA CONTACT

Allison Mills

LeadCoverage

allison@leadcoverage.com