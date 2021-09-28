Logility Partners with Visus to Further Enhance Digital Offerings

Logility, Inc., a leader in supply chain innovation powering the sustainable and resilient enterprise, has partnered with Visus LLC to support analytics customers and their digital transformation journeys. The partnership leverages digital solutions using web and mobile technology to help drive value.

“Visus will provide our customers with yet another tool to improve operating efficiency, enhance the customer experience and grow competitive advantage,” said Allan Dow, president, Logility. “They will add additional digital support and are a natural complement to our Digital Supply Chain Platform.”

The Logility® Digital Supply Chain Platform provides the industry's only comprehensive platform that scales according to business needs. Further, it enables organizations at all maturity levels to transform their supply chains. It leverages artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and automation to continuously sense, analyze and update activity in your digital supply chain, enabling peak operational performance.

“We believe that all companies can benefit from increased digital technology and solutions,” said Michael Daoud, CEO, Visus. “Partnering with Logility allows us to further support customers to drive more value and improve utilization of their investments in digital transformation.”