Conveniently Upgrade Outdoors Spaces Through Prefabricated Transit Shelters

In the modular industry since 1995, Panel Built understands that one of the driving motivators to choose prefabricated construction is the ease and convenience it affords. Unfortunately, every moment the facility spends "under construction" can hurt productivity or foot traffic, whether in an industrial or commercial environment. However, for these facilities looking to upgrade their outdoor spaces, Panel Built, Inc. delivers a pre-manufactured yet custom solution that are ready for fast installation upon delivery -- prefabricated, metal shelters.

Panel Built's prefab shelters, or transit shelters, can be used for various applications for malls, bus stops, logistical hubs, or even a general workplace. Panel Built's shelters are delivered to the facility atop a flatbed truck. From there, the shelter can be quickly unloaded, transported to its final destination, and anchored into place. This fast and convenient installation speed makes the structures great for quick upgrades or renovations for public spaces or businesses. Further, Panel Built offers complete turn-key installation, so every step of your installation process is in the hands of a professional. Panel Built offers fully custom shelter solutions, allowing us to adapt to unique applications and requirements. From bus stops to smoking shelters, Panel Built's prefab shelters create a durable solution that will serve your facility proudly for the long run.

Panel Built's line of modular structures stretches from these prefabricated shelters to 70ft military training towers. Through our over 25 years of experience, Panel Built has been able to work on thousands of modular projects all across the United States and internationally. From the US military to our local school system, Panel Built has one mission "To Solve Our Customers' Space Needs With Excellence And Great Customer Service."