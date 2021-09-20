CSCMP opens EDGE honoring supply chain leaders

The Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) took time during its annual EDGE conference on Monday to recognize several members who have dedicated their time and talents to advancing the supply chain industry.

The Distinguished Service Award (DSA) was presented to Dale Rogers, the director of the Frontier Economics Logistics Lab and co-director of the Internet Edge Supply Chain Lab at Arizona State University. The DSA honors an outstanding individual who has made significant, consistent, and career-long contributions to the development of the logistics and supply chain management disciplines.

Also recognized on Monday morning was Gail Rutkowski, the outgoing president of the National Shippers Strategic Council (NASSTRAC). Each year, the organization presents the NASSTRAC Shipper of the Year Award to honor those who have demonstrated excellence in transportation and/or logistics strategies. In recognition of all of her years of service to the NASSTRAC, the industry association renamed the award the Gail Rutkowski Transportation Excellence Award and presented to her.

The third and final award given during the Monday keynote session was the 2021 Emerging Leader Award. CSCMP and the Young Professionals committee created the award nine years ago to highlight the accomplishments and contributions of young (age 32 and under) supply chain talent. The award was given to Gleb Mikulich, a supply chain specialist at Tools Group.

CSCMP also recognized Rick Blasgen, who retired this year after serving as president and CEO of the association for 15 years.