KUECKER PULSE INTEGRATION WELCOMES PATRICE SATTERFIELD, SENIOR DIRECTOR BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

September 20, 2021
Patrice joins the KPI team with 30+ years of experience in the supply chain products and services industry. Patrice is a B2B and client relations professional who joins KPI from Fortna Inc., where she held the position of Vice President, Global Marketing & Business Development. It was here she was responsible for developing and executing a comprehensive global marketing and business development strategy that supported 10X revenue group for 2002-2021.

Patrice’s consistent and proven track record for leadership and execution of tactical activities will greatly aid KPI in their business development initiatives. KPI proudly welcomes Patrice to the team as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.

