KUECKER PULSE INTEGRATION WELCOMES RYAN MCDANIEL, DIRECTOR OF STRATEGIC PLANNING

Ryan joins the KPI family with 8+ years of intensive strategic planning experience along with 18+ years of corporate manufacturing experience. Ryan comes to KPI from Nissan North America where he worked for 16+ year and held multiple leadership roles. Most recently he held position as Regional Director Total Delivered Cost (TdC) where he worked collaboratively with multiple functions including Purchasing, R&D, Manufacturing, Supply Chain, and Finance to develop and execute a $700M+ cost reduction activity plan focused on breakthrough initiatives.

Ryan holds an MBA from the University of Alabama and a BS degree in Mechanical Engineering Tennessee State University. Ryan’s strategic planning experience and leadership capabilities will significantly aid KPI in their strategic planning initiatives.