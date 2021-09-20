Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

KUECKER PULSE INTEGRATION WELCOMES RYAN MCDANIEL, DIRECTOR OF STRATEGIC PLANNING

September 20, 2021
Ryan joins the KPI family with 8+ years of intensive strategic planning experience along with 18+ years of corporate manufacturing experience. Ryan comes to KPI from Nissan North America where he worked for 16+ year and held multiple leadership roles. Most recently he held position as Regional Director Total Delivered Cost (TdC) where he worked collaboratively with multiple functions including Purchasing, R&D, Manufacturing, Supply Chain, and Finance to develop and execute a $700M+ cost reduction activity plan focused on breakthrough initiatives.

Ryan holds an MBA from the University of Alabama and a BS degree in Mechanical Engineering Tennessee State University. Ryan’s strategic planning experience and leadership capabilities will significantly aid KPI in their strategic planning initiatives.

