KUECKER PULSE INTEGRATION WELCOMES GARY JONES, RESIDENT MAINTENANCE TECHNICIAN

Gary joins the KPI family with 16+ years of experience in the mechanical technician field. He most recently held the position of Electrical Maintenance Supervisor for APG Colors and Additives, where he was responsible for ensuring machine functionality and all electrical equipment repair.
Gary's mechanical knowledge and manufacturing experience will greatly aid KPI now and in future endeavors. KPI proudly welcomes Gary to the team.https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6845750881472905217
Copyright ©2021. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing