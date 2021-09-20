Everstream Analytics’ David Shillingford to Lead Three Speaking Sessions at CSCMP Edge 2021

Everstream Analytics Chief Strategy Officer David Shillingford will provide commentary and supply chain risk analysis for three sessions at CSCMP Edge 2021, held at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta on Sept. 19-21:

•Sept. 20, 10:30 AM: “Visualizing Risk: How ALAN and Everstream Delivered Supply Chain Intelligence During COVID-19” will feature Shillingford with Kathy Fulton, Executive Director, American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN) discussing how the two organizations teamed to create a free map of NPI (non-pharmaceutical interventions) COVID-19 policies by county so supply chain pros could easily see impacts to their supply chains and shared logistics infrastructure.

•Sept. 21, 10:30 AM: Shillingford will moderate “Lessons from Consumer Goods Networks’ Response to Covid and the New Normal” featuring Andrew Spicher, Supply Chain Planning Director, Unilever; Jason Gillespie, Senior Director CI, Innovation, Engineering, DHL Supply Chain and John Haggerty, Founder & Strategist, A8 Strategic. The executives will discuss how their companies used predictive analytics during COVID-19 to adjust supply chains to fulfill customer needs

•Sept. 21, 1:30 PM: “Protect Shipments with Real-Time Location and Temperature Analytics from Open Visibility Network” will feature Shillingford and Krenar Komoni, Founder and CEO, Tive, Inc. discussing how Tive and Everstream Analytics work together through the Open Visibility Network (OVN) - to enable immediate ROI for logistics service providers.

“CSCMP is the perfect peer environment to share case studies of how Everstream customers and partners have embedded predictive and real-time analytics to manage supply chain risk during the last 18 months. They will explain how this has created a competitive advantage through their ability to assure supply and on-time delivery,” said Shillingford.

Everstream Analytics monitors every potential supply chain disruption and assesses potential impacts and risks for its clients. Recent reports include analysis of Hurricane Ida’s impacts on industries in the United States Gulf, the COVID-19 Outbreak at Shanghai Pudong Airport and the impact of COVID-19 Restrictions in Vietnam on Apparel Production.