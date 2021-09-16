RouteSmart and HERE improve delivery optimization tools for postal and parcel industries

Chicago, IL and Columbia, MD – RouteSmart, a global leader in routing optimization solutions, today extended its deal with HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, to build improved route optimization and mapping solutions for customers across the newspaper, postal and parcel, public works, and utility industries.

Since 2003, RouteSmart has combined HERE quality street and mapping data with the RouteSmart highly precise routing solutions to power routing, mapping and logistics capabilities for global customers. In addition, RouteSmart uses HERE services such as Planned Known Incidents and Historical Traffic Patterns to gain continuous insights from the data and provide more detailed and refined results.

RouteSmart customers use HERE Map Creator to edit their own maps, noting when roads, routes, places and house numbers change to improve and enhance the accuracy of their routes.

“The quality and accuracy of HERE street data is second to none and compliments our highly precise routing solutions to support our large global customers,” said Chris Walz, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at RouteSmart. “Our clients use HERE to build a complex street network and understand one-way streets, elevations, address ranges, turn exceptions and a variety of other valuable attributes. Combined with our customized routing solutions, this collaboration helps us provide top-tier, trusted solutions for our customers.”

The RouteSmart tool also gives users the ability to edit the service areas of their HERE Map Creator. RouteSmart users provided more than 6,000 map updates in the last year and, overall, there were more than a million map edits in 2020.

“The extension of our longstanding relationship with RouteSmart highlights almost two decades of working together,” said Stuart Ryan, Senior Director and Head of Transportation & Logistics Sales at HERE Technologies. “RouteSmart works with several big-name global customers that rely on detailed and accurate map data and routing to streamline their transportation and deliveries, saving time and valuable resources. We are thrilled to extend this relationship with another long-term deal.”

