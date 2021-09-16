Global Vice President, Automotive and Industrial appointment at Crane Worldwide Logistics

Gulyas has over 20 years of experience in the transportation and logistics industry. Following assignments with established logistics service providers, he has held various commercial positions supporting multinational clients’ growth across a broad spectrum of industry sectors.

While specializing in the Automotive and Industrial sectors in recent years, Gulyas has built award- winning teams receiving client acclaim for driving solutions and excellence.

The Automotive and Industrial sectors are in an emerging state of development. Electronification plays a significant role in changing traditional products and services, and state-of-the-art technology is transforming the industry.

With COVID-19 capacity challenges, congested ports, lack of equipment, and the microchip supply shortage impacting manufacturer’s forecasting heavily, supply chain turbulence is impacting almost every facet of the industry.

“The Automotive supply chain has traditionally relied upon lean logistics techniques and has been a showcase for just-in-time methodology. There is no denying there are challenges ahead and transformation is underway; my goal at Crane Worldwide Logistics is to provide a global partnership approach to deliver added end-to-end value in global supply chains,” comments Gulyas.

“It’s crucial that we provide the best people to provide supply chain expertise to support our clients at this challenging time. This will ensure support for supply chain stability in the future, and address today’s supply chain challenges. We are delighted to have Robert’s expertise on board to develop our Automotive & Industrial vertical further and continue to provide advanced service levels to our clients with state-of-the-art technology,” adds Gerard Ryan, President, Global Commercial at Crane Worldwide Logistics.

