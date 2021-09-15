Diageo opens new warehouse in Romania to serve 12 markets

Bucharest - September 14, 2021 – DIAGEO, a global leader in beverage alcohol—and the owner of brands such as Johnnie Walker, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Guinness—, and FM Logistic have opened a new tax warehouse in Dudestii Noi, near Timisoara, Romania.

The warehouse will serve 12 markets: Bosnia Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Slovenia, Moldova, Czech Republic, Romania and Slovakia. This makes it one of Diageo’s largest warehouses in the European Union and the largest in Eastern Europe.

“The new facility will become a key distribution hub for alcoholic beverages in the region. After opening the warehouse in Timisoara, DIAGEO will considerably shorten the delivery time for its orders. On weighted average, DIAGEO will reduce lead time for all 12 countries from 28 to 2 days, so by 93%”, stated Michael Holm, General Manager Diageo Eastern Europe.

The new warehouse is the result of fruitful cooperation with FM Logistic, which operates a 50,000 sqm multicustomer logistics centre in Timisoara. FM Logistic’s warehouse space will be extended and the annual volume of the tax warehouse will exceed 30,000 pallets.

“FM Logistic is proud to support the development of Diageo in Eastern Europe by taking advantage of our new tax warehouse for alcoholic beverages in Romania," said Alexander Pavlov, FM Logistic’s country manager for Romania.

About 12.6 million litres (and over 20 million bottles) will be sent to and from the new warehouse per year. The facility is equipped with the Global Diageo Track&Trace system (called GTTS), allowing Diageo to track every bottle from the production to distributors in each country, who can also track bottles further to customers.