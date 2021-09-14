Mojix Winner of the FDA Traceability Challenge

Mojix, a global leader in item-level intelligence solutions for Manufacturing, Supply Chain and Retail markets, announced that they had won the FDA New Era of Smarter Food Safety Low-or No-Cost Tech-Enabled Traceability Challenge1. The salient features of their proposal for the challenge are largely derived from ytem’s original strongpoints:

strong potential to drive end-user adoption thanks to frictionless, interoperable, and cost-free digitization

unparalleled information

granularity—and therefore, food safety—via physical or virtual item-level serialization

the ability, via a multi-tenant architecture, to achieve item or lot-level visibility throughout a highly fragmented, global supply chain

the hatching of the first true open data network for end-to-end traceability, based on universal standards and leveraging url technology.

Mojix invites, not only original food growers or manufacturers, but all third parties of the ecosystem – from fellow tech enablers to apps, labs and universities—to join them in building the item chain, and in leveraging the value of shared data.

Dan Doles, Mojix CEO said “Food safety is such a complex objective, that there’s no way a single company or organization can hope to achieve anything on their own. Our project is inspired by the principles of the highly efficient GS1 GDSN standards and identification network. Relevant and comprehensive data collecting and sharing, KDEs, CTEs and operational events tracking, combined with potential computing capabilities at the edge is the cornerstone of any viable food safety project today. We’re inviting all the members of the ecosystem to start building this collective data resource with us today!”

Mojix recently expanded their SaaS-based solution ytem to include specific capabilities for the Quick Serve/Restaurant (QSR) and Grocery Store applications. The solution provides an unprecedented level of visibility into food product lifecycles and supply chains, bringing significant improvements in key areas like customer safety, authentication, waste reduction, and operational efficiency. The solution is built in line with the projected evolution of Food Safety regulation in the United States and Europe, with particular attention to the FTL (Food Traceability List) and the FSMA 204.

About Mojix

Mojix is a global leader in item-level intelligence solutions for Manufacturing, Supply Chain and Retail. The firm is leading the way in item-level traceability solutions utilizing its high security, globally scalable cloud-hosted SaaS platform. Founded in 2004, the company has deep domain expertise in serialization technologies such as RFID, NFC, and print based marking systems. Mojix builds business intelligence from event-triggered actions tracking billions of unique identities, following item lifecycles from source to shelf. Companies can leverage the seamlessly integrated data to increase their sales and operational efficiency, reduce major risks and enhance their customer experience. With offices across the US, Latin America and Europe, Mojix is now a recognized expert in end-to-end, item-level track and trace, product authentication and automated inventory management. Learn more at www.mojix.com