enVista Named as a Representative Vendor by Gartner, Inc.

INDIANAPOLIS -- July 14, 2021 —

enVista, a global software, consulting, managed services and automation firm optimizing and transforming physical and digital commerce, announces today it is recognized for the sixth year in research and advisory company Gartner, Inc. “Market Guide for Freight Audit and Payment Providers.”

Gartner reports, “The freight audit and payment landscape is changing due to increased e-commerce, technology developments, security concerns and volatility in the transportation industry.” Further, Gartner recommends that supply chain leaders responsible for logistics and customer fulfillment that are considering outsourcing their FAP process or selecting a new vendor should assess the FAP solution beyond the price of processing and paying invoices; explore a vendor’s global capabilities; and review providers security measures and certifications.

enVista CEO, Jim Barnes, said, “Informed and data-driven decisions are crucial in today’s unpredictable shipping environment. We are honored to yet again be recognized by Gartner for our comprehensive freight audit and payment solutions that address the challenges shippers face. We will continue to evolve our comprehensive platform, enhance capabilities and add on additional services in order to remain competitive and meet the needs of our customers.”

Most recently, enVista announced the launch of its advanced transportation optimization and management (ATOM) solution to help mid-market shippers build world-class transportation operations leveraging enVista’s comprehensive solutions, including transportation consulting, global freight audit, transportation management and payment processing solutions.

enVista provides comprehensive solutions to overcome global transportation challenges and costs, including transportation consulting, strategic sourcing, business intelligence and global freight audit and payment. enVista’s proprietary myShipINFO® global freight audit and payment solution delivers powerful BI capabilities, including large amounts of data attributes and options to visualize company spend in a variety of dashboards and customizable reports.

Many of the world’s leading brands rely on enVista for deep domain expertise to power their transportation management, including: GNC, Orvis, Urban Outfitters and Williams Sonoma.

In addition to several offices throughout North America, enVista’s global offices include Liverpool, UK; Singapore; Australia; and Hyderabad and Bangalore, India.

Gartner, Inc., “Market Guide for Freight Audit and Payment Providers,” Brock Johns, Bart De Muynck, Brian Whitlock, 28 June 2021

enVista is a global software, consulting, managed services and automation firm, optimizing and transforming physical and digital commerce for the world’s leading manufacturers, distributors, 3PLs/LSPs, and omnichannel retailers. enVista uniquely optimizes and transforms physical and digital commerce – optimizing supply chain efficiencies to drive cost savings, and unifying commerce to drive customer engagement and revenue. These comprehensive capabilities, combined with enVista’s market-leading Unified Commerce Platform, Enspire Commerce and the firm’s ability to consult, implement and operate across supply chain, transportation, IT, enterprise business solutions and omnichannel commerce, allow mid-market and Fortune 100/5000 companies to leverage enVista as a trusted advisor across their enterprises. Consulting and solutions delivery are in our DNA. Let’s have a conversation.™ www.envistacorp.com