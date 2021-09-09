Beckhoff USA Hires Ryan Dusk as Northeast District Sales Manager

Ryan Dusk has joined the rapidly growing Beckhoff USA team as the Northeast District Sales Manager. Based in the Philadelphia area, Dusk will work to boost market share gains and increase sales from wide-ranging manufacturers and machine builder OEMs throughout the Northeast. He will focus on strategic Beckhoff accounts and oversee the established local sales and applications engineering group’s development efforts. He reports to Regional Director – Eastern U.S. Steve Rastberger.

Dusk possesses deep knowledge of automation technology and industry trends from his time in key technical and sales roles at Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA), Southco, Inc. and Rankin Automation. His experience covers a wide range of skillsets from developing automated manufacturing lines in Asia and North America, product management and leading sales teams through transformational change. Most recently, Dusk served as Regional Sales Manager for Mitsubishi Electric Automation, covering Canada and the Northeastern U.S.

“Throughout his career, Ryan has exemplified the use of teamwork-style coaching and helped companies innovate to maximize their growth potential. He is another excellent addition to the Beckhoff USA team,” Rastberger said. “Ryan appreciates how Beckhoff constantly innovates and provides quick action in response to customer needs. His broad industry experience – from building multi-disciplinary teams to implementing lean manufacturing with ‘poka-yoke’ and ‘kaizen’ initiatives – will be an invaluable asset as Beckhoff USA expands.”